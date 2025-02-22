Spokane Zephyr return from winter break, beat Dallas Trinity 1-0 for first road victory in team history

From staff reports The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – The Spokane Zephyr FC achieved their first road victory of the season - and in team history - against second-place Dallas Trinity FC in their return from a two-month winter break at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Spokane (4-6-6 USLS) scored the game’s lone goal in the opening half. On her first shot attempt of the year, midfielder Katie Murray rifled the ball into the back of the net off a set-up pass from Emma Jaskaniec.

For the rest of the match, the Zephyr relied on their defense to help them secure the 1-0 shutout. They finished the day with 18 total tackles and 26 clearances.

Dallas (6-5-6) had a chance to level the game in added time in the 90th minute with a final free kick from Amber Brooks, but goalkeeper Hope Hisey deflected it over the goalpost.

Spokane returns home on March 8, when it will face third-ranked Carolina Ascent FC at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m.