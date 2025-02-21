Trump fires Joint Chiefs chair amid flurry of dismissals at Pentagon

By Eric Schmitt, Helene Cooper and Jonathan Swan New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired the country’s senior military officer as part of an extraordinary Friday night purge at the Pentagon that injected politics into the selection of the nation’s top military leaders.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., a four-star fighter pilot known as C.Q. who became only the second African American to hold the chairman’s job, is to be replaced by a little-known retired three-star Air Force general, Dan Caine, who endeared himself to the president when they met in Iraq six years ago.

In all, six Pentagon officials were fired, including Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead the Navy; Gen. James Slife, vice chief of the Air Force; and the top lawyers for the Army, Navy and Air Force. The decision to fire Brown, which Trump announced in a message on Truth Social, reflects the president’s insistence that the military’s leadership is too mired in diversity issues, has lost sight of its role as a combat force to defend the country and is out of step with his “America first” movement.

Joint Chiefs chairs traditionally remain in place as administrations change, regardless of the president’s political party. But current White House and Pentagon officials said they wanted to appoint their own top leaders.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thanked Franchetti and Slife “for their service and dedication to our country” and requested nominations for their replacements. Hegseth has previously said that Brown should be fired because of a “woke” focus on diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the military and has questioned whether he was promoted because of his race.

“First of all, you’ve got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs,” Hegseth said in an appearance on the “Shawn Ryan Show” in November. He added that any general involved with DEI efforts should be fired. “Either you’re in for warfighting, and that’s it,” he said. “That’s the only litmus test we care about.”

In his 2024 book “The War on Warriors,” Hegseth questioned whether Brown was selected as the Joint Chiefs chair because he was Black.

“Was it because of his skin color? Or his skill?” he wrote. “We’ll never know, but always doubt – which on its face seems unfair to CQ. But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it doesn’t really much matter.”

On Hegseth’s first day at the Pentagon, however, he stood next to Brown, who became chair in October 2023, and said he looked forward to working with him.

But it soon became clear that Brown had not been welcomed into Trump’s inner circle. He has not been invited to key meetings with the president, officials said.

It was a significant reversal for Trump from 2020, when he nominated Brown to be the Air Force’s chief of staff. At the time, the president noted the historic significance of his decision to appoint the “first-ever African American military service chief,” writing on social media that the general was “a Patriot and Great Leader.”

Brown had told aides repeatedly that he would not resign. On Friday, he was in El Paso, Texas, and at the southwestern border, reviewing the military’s latest mission of helping to carry out Trump’s immigration directives.

Trump did not say in his post why he was firing Brown. “He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” the president wrote.

Brown found out he was being removed when Hegseth telephoned him at his hotel in El Paso on Friday evening, a military official said.

Caine retired with three stars, as a lieutenant general. By statute, anyone picked to be the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is supposed to have served as a combatant commander; as the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; or as the top uniformed officer of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Space Force.

It was unclear whether Caine would need a congressional waiver; a congressional aide said that the president had some latitude to choose whom he wanted and that exceptions could be made for national security reasons.

Regardless of whether Caine requires one, he will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

In the past, the position has been viewed as one that, like the military itself, spans administrations.

In his message on Truth Social, Trump said he was honored to be nominating “Air Force Lieutenant General Dan ‘Razin’ Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” calling him “an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a ‘warfighter’ with significant interagency and special operations experience.”

In recent years, Trump has publicly lauded Caine for telling him that the Islamic State militant group could be defeated far more quickly than his advisers had suggested. The details of the story, which could not be independently verified, have shifted over time. In one version, Trump said the general claimed it would take a week to defeat the group; in another, Caine said four weeks.

Trump has also claimed that Caine, during their meeting in Iraq in December 2018, donned a “Make America Great Again” hat, in defiance of military guidelines that active-duty troops should not wear political paraphernalia. Caine has told aides that he has never worn a MAGA hat.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump again praised Caine’s counterterrorism skills.

“During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate,” Trump said, referring to the Islamic State group. “It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military ‘geniuses’ said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered.”

In fact, by December 2018 when Trump visited Caine in Iraq, other senior U.S. officials were saying that the final defeat of the last remnants of the Islamic State was only months away, although rebuilding Iraq would probably take years.

Trump has fixated on the position of the Joint Chiefs chair since 2019, when he picked Gen. Mark Milley, Brown’s predecessor, a decision the president came to bitterly regret.

Trump has complained in particular about Milley’s calls to his Chinese counterpart during the waning weeks of the president’s first term. In a post on social media, Trump called the act “so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Having a loyalist as his top military adviser is now paramount to Trump, aides say.

The dismissal of Brown comes amid growing tumult at the Pentagon, the largest federal agency with 3 million employees, including 1.3 million service members. Hegseth has ordered senior military and Defense Department officials to draw up plans to cut 8% from the military budget over each of the next five years, officials said Wednesday.

In a memo issued Tuesday, Hegseth said a number of branches in the military and the Pentagon should turn in budget-cutting proposals by Monday, two officials said. The memo listed 17 exceptions to the proposed cuts, including military operations at the southern border.

The decision to replace Brown with Caine was made over the past two weeks and was tightly held within a small group of senior administration officials, according to two people with knowledge of the deliberations.

While Hegseth was in Europe last week, Caine met with Vice President JD Vance and then with Trump. Hegseth and Caine spoke several times, and Hegseth advocated his appointment, one of the people said.

Hegseth did not say Friday why he was firing the judge advocates general. But in his Senate confirmation hearing last month, he criticized military lawyers for placing needless legal restrictions on soldiers in battle – putting “his or her own priorities in front of the war fighters, their promotions, their medals, in front of having the backs of those making the tough calls on the front lines.”

While reports of lists of senior general and admirals targeted for dismissal have circulated on Capitol Hill for weeks, administration officials said most senior House and Senate leaders were not consulted before Trump’s decision to relieve Brown.

In a statement Friday night, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who heads the Armed Services Committee – the panel that approves all military nominations – praised Brown but made no mention of Caine, who has not yet been officially nominated.

“I thank Chairman Brown for his decades of honorable service to our nation,” Wicker said in a statement. “I am confident Secretary Hegseth and President Trump will select a qualified and capable successor for the critical position of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, was sharply critical of the move. “Firing uniformed leaders as a type of political loyalty test, or for reasons relating to diversity and gender that have nothing to do with performance, erodes the trust and professionalism that our service members require to achieve their missions,” he said in a statement.

Even some of Hegseth’s staunchest supporters in Congress have warned that a purge in the senior ranks of the Pentagon could cause morale to plunge.

“There’s been a lot of talk about firing ‘woke’ generals,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said last month at Hegseth’s Senate confirmation hearing. “I would say give those men and women a chance under new leadership.”

Most recent Joint Chiefs chairs have served four years, with a president nominating a successor months before the incumbent chair steps down. In his first term, Trump hinted in late 2018 that Milley would be his choice to succeed Gen. Joseph Dunford nearly a year before Dunford’s term ended.

Because Caine is retired, he would have to be called back to active duty for the Senate to hold hearings on his nomination. Only one retired officer has been called back from retirement to serve as chair: Gen. Maxwell D. Taylor in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

It was unclear whether Brown would remain chair until his successor was confirmed by the Senate or whether Adm. Christopher W. Grady, the vice chair, would serve as the acting chair.

Trump has now fired four four-star officers in the past month. Within 24 hours of his second inauguration, the president fired Adm. Linda L. Fagan, the first female officer to serve as the commandant of the Coast Guard.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.