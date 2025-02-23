The Dirt: New building planned near WSU Spokane campus

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

A developer has submitted a request to build a five-story apartment building with 64 units near the Washington State University Spokane campus.

Located at 643 N. Riverpoint Boulevard, Riverpoint Multifamily, which is expected to cost about $10 million, would be built in a vacant lot just south of the Riverpoint Village Condominiums, a gated riverside community next to the Centennial Trail.

Riverpoint Multifamily is planned for a 0.7 acre lot that was purchased by Seattle-based developer Sean Barnes for $850,000 last June, according to Spokane County property records.

Barnes does not have any ownership of the Riverpoint Village Condominiums, according to the Washington Office of the Secretary of State.

Plans indicate that the new apartment building would contain about 58,000 square feet.

Barnes, founder of Eastmark Capital Group, could not be reached by email or phone last week

The developer has used all Spokane-based firms for the project, including Walker Construction, Trek Architecture and DCI Engineers.

Apartments planned on Spokane River

A building is being planned that would provide student housing for the Moody Bible Institute of Aviation, which offers pilot and mechanic training for missionaries.

According to project manager Matthew Jennings, who works for St. Louis-based Larson Financial Group, the $2.7 million project will boost operations at the rapidly growing aviation school.

Owner of Larson Financial Group, Paul Larson, has become more involved with the school as his son plans to attend, Jennings said.

“Paul is the primary connection there,” he said. “The college is growing and we wanted to provide a nice place to offer students to live.”

Located at 2517 E. Upriver Dr., the building is planned to include 12 two-bedroom units, some with two bathrooms and some with one.

Larson purchased the property in July of last year for $930,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Currently on the property is a 2,600-square-foot duplex which will not be demolished and exist alongside the new building, according to Jennings.

In addition to working around the existing building, Jennings praised project engineers and architects for fitting the desired 12 units on the 0.69-acre property, given restrictions to development due to its proximity to the Spokane River.

Spokane-based Bernardo Wills Architects and Spokane Valley-based Whipple Consulting Engineers designed the project, according to permits submitted to the city of Spokane.

The St. Louis financial firm offers services like wealth management and retirement planning but also invests in real estate and management property all around the county, Jennings said.

The student housing project marks the firm’s first in the Lilac City, but Jennings expressed interest in future developments.

“When we go into a region and build relationships with contractors and architects it leaves the door open,” he said. “We have a team now.”

The riverside residential building will be called the Woodbee Apartments, Jennings said.

The name comes from a story surrounding the 1956 incident where a group of five missionaries who were killed by a group of tribesmen from Ecuador during a mission trip there.

The airplane the missionaries used to arrive at the South American country was nicknamed “wood bee” by locals, due to its bright yellow appearance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Asian market planned on Division

Alongside Bulldog Liquor & Wine, a developer is looking to open a new Asian market and tea shop, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane earlier this month.

At 1101 N. Division St., the new shop will be located in Suite D, or the western-most space in the strip mall at the address.

According to permits, the shop will be called 9% Milk Tea & Asian Market and take up about 1,500 square feet.

The market will be owned by Ben Ma, according to permits.

Ma was reached by telephone last week and said that he is determined to open the store, but couldn’t add more details because he was traveling.

The property is owned by Keith Scribner, who is founder of Spokane-based Scribner Investment Companies, which is a real estate investment firm, according to Spokane County Property records.