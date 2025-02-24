The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
44°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Duke at Miami ESPN

4 p.m.: Baylor at Cincinnati ESPN2

4 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN2

6 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin Peacock

6 p.m.: South Carolina at Missouri ESPNU

6 p.m.: Texas Christian at West Virginia CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois FS1

8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Orlando TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT

Golf, TGL

6 p.m.: Bay GC at Jupiter Link GC ESPN

Lacrosse, college women

12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Syracuse ESPNU

Soccer, men’s club

11:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa USA

Noon: SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change