On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duke at Miami ESPN
4 p.m.: Baylor at Cincinnati ESPN2
4 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN2
6 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin Peacock
6 p.m.: South Carolina at Missouri ESPNU
6 p.m.: Texas Christian at West Virginia CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois FS1
8 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State FS1
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Orlando TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Lakers TNT
Golf, TGL
6 p.m.: Bay GC at Jupiter Link GC ESPN
Lacrosse, college women
12:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Syracuse ESPNU
Soccer, men’s club
11:30 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa USA
Noon: SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change