Drivers hit, kill two pedestrians in Spokane

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers during a four-day span in Spokane.

A driver hit a man at about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Alberta Street and Heroy Avenue near the Shadle Shopping Center, according to Spokane Police Department Officer Daniel Strassenberg.

Douglas Martindale, 66, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center from blunt-force injuries, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At about 8:15 p.m. Monday, a driver hit a woman in her 70s near Whistalks Way and Randolph Road, not far from Spokane Falls Community College, Strassenberg said. He said officers performed CPR on the woman until medics took over, but she died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office has not identified the woman in that crash.

Both drivers are men, and police don’t suspect impairment in either crash. Police are investigating both crashes.