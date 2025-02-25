U.S. and Ukraine agree to minerals deal, officials say

By Constant Méheut, Andrew E. Kramer and Alan Rappeport New York Times

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine has agreed to turn over the revenue from some of its mineral resources to the United States, an American and a Ukrainian official said Tuesday, in a deal that follows an intense pressure campaign from President Donald Trump that included insults and threats.

The final terms of the deal were unknown, and it was not immediately clear what, if anything, Ukraine would receive in the end after days of difficult, sometimes tense negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine had repeatedly pressed for security guarantees for his country in exchange for mineral rights, as Russia’s war has entered its fourth year.

Previous draft agreements reviewed by the New York Times included no such security commitment. Trump had insisted he wanted “payback” for past military aid to Kyiv, shifting America’s alliance with Ukraine to a nakedly mercantile footing.

A final translated draft of the agreement was sent to Ukraine on Tuesday, according to the U.S. official. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his Ukrainian counterpart, the U.S. official said, are expected to sign the agreement first and then Zelenskyy is expected to go to Washington for a signing with Trump. The U.S. and Ukrainian officials insisted in speaking anonymously in order to describe private negotiations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump, speaking from the Oval Office in Washington, said of Zelenskyy: “I hear that he’s coming on Friday. Certainly, it’s OK with me if he’d like to. And he would like to sign it together with me. And I understand that’s a big deal, very big deal.”

Zelenskyy has been pressing for days to finalize any agreement with Trump in person. But the Ukrainian leader had rejected at least one other draft of an agreement because it lacked specific U.S. security guarantees and because Trump was requesting mineral rights worth $500 billion, along with other provisions that Ukraine considered unacceptable.

The Ukrainians became more comfortable with the deal in the past few days after the Americans removed some of the more onerous conditions.

While the final terms of the deal are not clear, a draft agreement discussed Tuesday no longer included the demand that Ukraine contribute $500 billion to a fund owned by the United States. It also did not include a request that Ukraine pay back the United States twice the amount on any future U.S. aid – a demand that Zelenskyy had compared to imposing a long-term debt on Ukraine.

Instead, the draft agreement said Ukraine would contribute to a fund half of its revenues from the future monetization of natural resources, including critical minerals, oil and gas. The United States would own the maximum financial interest in the fund allowed under U.S. law, though not necessarily all. And the fund would be designed to reinvest some revenues into Ukraine.

The United States would also commit to supporting Ukraine’s future economic development.

The discussions about mineral rights have occurred as Russia has seized the advantage on the battlefield. Trump has also aligned himself with President Vladimir Putin while excoriating Zelenskyy.

Trump has called the Ukrainian president a “dictator” and falsely said that Ukraine had started the war, though the conflict began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

He has prodded Zelenskyy to sign a deal, saying he “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.” In response, Zelenskyy said that Trump was trapped in a Russian “disinformation bubble.”

A testament to Trump’s transactional approach to foreign affairs, the deal follows similar moves by the American president to leverage the United States’ economic power in pressuring allies such as Canada and Colombia to comply with, or at least negotiate on, his demands.

Critics say a previous draft of the deal gave no consideration to the cost in lives that Ukraine has already paid toward Europe’s broader security – by defeating Russia’s initial invasion, preventing a Russian military presence on NATO borders farther west and by grinding down Moscow’s army over three years of fierce fighting.

Zelenskyy floated the idea of a resources deal last fall to provide an incentive for more U.S. military support. But he balked at the terms presented by the Trump administration when Bessent visited Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Feb. 12.

“I am not signing something that 10 generations of Ukrainians will have to repay,” he told a news conference. Still, the Ukrainian leader acknowledged that he might, ultimately, have little choice.

“If we are forced and we cannot do without it, then we should probably go for it,” he said, amid intensifying pressure.

The White House has argued that even without specific security guarantees, the mere presence of U.S. economic interests in Ukraine would deter future Russian aggression.

“What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States?” Mike Waltz, the U.S. national security adviser, said last week.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.