Ashley Furniture to build outlet in NorthTown Mall’s former Macy’s spot

A South Carolina-based company has signed an agreement to refurbish the former Macy’s store in NorthTown Mall and convert it into an outlet for Ashley Furniture.

Broad River Retail plans a three-level, 101,249-square-foot Ashley Store and Outlet at the mall, located at 4760 N. Division St. When completed, the store will be one of the largest Ashley locations in the world, company CEO Charlie Malouf said in a news release.

“After months of analysis, we’re launching an iconic Ashley Store & Outlet in Spokane’s prime retail corridor, transforming a former Macy’s into a stunning, three-story showroom,” Malouf said. “This incredible space will feature a robust Ashley showroom, a dedicated Outlet, and an expansive Sleep Shop with more than 80 mattresses to choose from – all under one roof.”

Ashley will be taking over a space that was vacated in 2021. Macy’s announced in January of that year that it would be closing its NorthTown location after 27 years.

That closure was part of Macy’s “company strategy” announced in 2020 and followed the 2016 closure of the downtown Macy’s at 612 W. Main St.

Brad Linn, general manager of NorthTown Mall, said Broad River Retail signed a contract last week with plans to take possession in March. He expects demolition to take about 45 to 60 days, followed by work to remodel the inside.

“I would roughly expect them to be ready to open by about June 1,” Linn said. “Obviously, having the big boxes leased at any point is big. To keep it as a whole spot, as opposed to a segregated spot, is a big win for the mall.”

Multiple efforts this past week to reach Malouf were unsuccessful. But company spokesman Tyler Trill said officials hope to open the store sometime later this year.

According to the news release, the remake of the former Macy’s store will include an open layout and residential-style lighting.

But it will also offer an outlet, which will include dedicated space for budget-friendly furniture.

The store’s “Sleep Shop” is planned to be larger than most stores and will offer brands including Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Purple, Ashley Sleep, Nectar, and Bedgear, according to the release.

“Expanding into Spokane is an exciting milestone,” said Manny Rodrigues, president and chief operating officer for Broad River Retail. “This vibrant city, with its rich cultural heritage and growing community, is the perfect place for Ashley, the number one name in home furnishings.

“We’re thrilled to provide career opportunities and help our guests create spaces where life’s best memories are made.”

The company expects to hire about 30 workers. Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Broad River Retail operates 28 Ashley stores throughout the South.

It noted that average earnings for a home furnishing salesperson with the company was $81,000, with top earners making as much as $160,000 a year.

“We’ve traditionally expanded into markets close to our existing ones, but when we widened our scope, Spokane quickly became a top priority,” Malouf said. “This new Ashley Store is the beginning of our journey in the Inland Northwest. This store is a significant investment in the region and a very important first step toward our long-term growth plan.”