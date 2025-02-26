Can Mitch Haniger rediscover his strength and swing to help Mariners?

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – Everything about the swing seemed warm and familiar, a reminder of better days that didn’t feel that long ago, including the result.

It starts with the wide setup in the legs. His hands sitting close to the body, slowly pulsing the bat knob up and down. Next comes the high leg kick and the rhythmic load, with weight shifting to his back leg while his hip coils, ready to explode. Meanwhile, the hands pull the bat back, moving the bat head forward while the bat knob points at the catcher, ready to follow all the torque built up in the lower half of the body and explode with the ball.

In the Arizona afternoon sun, Mitch Haniger offered a one-swing reminder of what he once was as a player for the Seattle Mariners – not that long ago – and what they hope he could still be in 2025.

In his first plate appearance in Monday’s Cactus League game at American Family Field of Phoenix, Haniger crushed a 96-mph fastball onto the berm in left-center for a solo homer – his first homer of the spring.

“It feels pretty good,” Haniger said of his swing. “I feel like it’s efficient. I definitely have some work to do, but I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Haniger arrived in Peoria early, like always, following an offseason that felt more productive than a year ago. Last offseason, he spent much of his time rehabbing back issues that started to creep in after his 2023 season with the Giants.

“My whole goal was to get strong again,” he said. “I wasn’t able to get as strong as I normally would. I wanted to get back to normal. I feel stronger. I did what I needed to be ready to play outfield last season on opening day, but I felt like I didn’t have that strength in reserve.”

It was supposed to be a happy reunion for everyone involved when the Mariners brought Haniger back to the organization in a trade that sent Robbie Ray to the Giants. While the impetus was largely financial, trying to move money around to create payroll flexibility by unloading Ray’s contract, the Mariners also believed Haniger could help an offense that needed depth and power.

Haniger was happy to return to the city where he’d blossomed as a big leaguer. The Mariners understood his diligent preparation process as well as what he’d been through physically over his career, including multiple surgeries for a series of unfortunate injuries.

But his second stint with the Mariners didn’t go quite as planned for everyone involved. After a stellar spring during which he posted a .385/.442/.846 slash line with three doubles, five homers and seven RBIs in 39 plate appearances, Haniger continued to hit in the first weeks of the season.

Over his first 18 games, he posted a .292/.370/.477 slash line with three doubles, three homers, 13 RBIs, eight walks and 18 strikeouts. But contrary to their stated preseason plan, which was to give Haniger days off to keep him rested and healthy, the Mariners were forced to play him almost every day in the outfield due to their scuffling offense. Haniger played in 31 of their first 33 games last season, starting 30 of those games with only three coming at DH.

While he wouldn’t use it as an excuse, it drained him. The bat slowed down, he moved slower in the field and on the bases, and the results declined.

After that initial hot start, Haniger started to scuffle. From April 20 to May 18, he played in 21 of the Mariners’ 23 games, starting in 20 of those games in right field. During that span, he posted a .117/.159/.221 slash line with nine total hits in 82 plate appearances.

Over the team’s first 60 games, only Julio Rodriguez (60 games, 253 plate appearances) and Ty France (56 games, 216 plate appearances) logged as many games and plate appearances as Haniger, who played in 56 games and went to the plate 213 times.

The decline in production shouldn’t have been expected, but it also shouldn’t have been surprising for a 33-year-old player who had played in 57 games in 2022 and 61 games in 2023.

With the signing of Victor Robles in early June, the acquisitions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner at the trade deadline and the Mariners’ willingness to use Cal Raleigh as the designated hitter on his “off days,” Haniger’s playing time steadily declined. He played in just 65 of the Mariners’ last 102 games, logging 210 plate appearances, posting a .195/.290/.319 slash line with five doubles, six homers, 20 RBIs, 23 walks and 67 strikeouts.

Always a professional and understanding his role, he never complained about the situation. He also still prepared like he might play every game, trying to stay game-ready if needed. It’s the only way he knows how to play baseball.

“Ideally, you want to perform well and play as much as you can,” he said. “At the end of the day, my goal is always just help my team win as much as I can. I didn’t perform that well and I started not playing. I just tried figure out that role and keep it as simple as possible, trying to improve and be ready if my name got called.”

It remains to be seen if his name will get called often this season.

With Rodriguez, Robles and Arozarena locked into the starting outfield spots and Luke Raley ready to fill in, all of whom are better on defense, Haniger won’t see much time in the outfield.

“It’s going to be tough to get reps with the three regular outfielders, who are all right-handed hitters,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said.

With the projected depth in the outfield, there was some debate as to whether the Mariners would keep Haniger on the roster or designate him for assignment this offseason. But since the Mariners owe Haniger $14.5 million this season from the previous contract he signed with the Giants, the idea of ownership eating that much money without trying to get any value out of him this season seemed unlikely.

The Mariners also understand the sort of example that Haniger sets for young players with his daily routine and preparation.

“He’s been around the league and has a ton of experience,” manager Dan Wilson said. “He can really help a club by bringing that leadership and providing that mentorship to a lot of guys.”

With two little girls at home and a mission to rebuild his strength, Haniger didn’t spend much time this offseason considering how he fits in the Mariners’ lineup or on the roster. He certainly isn’t going to do it during spring training.

“It’s not my job to put the roster together and I can’t worry about that stuff,” he said. “I’m just focused on what I can bring every day to the team by working hard, setting a good example, helping my team win and trying to be the best player I can be. That’s the way I’ve played my whole career and I don’t see that ever changing.”

He may fit in as a part-time designated hitter.

“Let’s get through the next six weeks and see,” Dipoto said. “Whether it’s Mitch Haniger, it’s Mitch Garver, it’s Donovan Solano, it’s Jorge Polanco, it’s Luke Raley – that’s how we’ll manage DH. It’s by allocating those ABs to whoever’s playing well. It’s whoever is swinging it well will get those at-bats. If I had to envision how it works, that’s how it works.”

Dipoto made those comments a day before the team signed first baseman/designated hitter Rowdy Tellez to a minor-league contract with an invite to MLB camp. The presence of Tellez, a left-handed hitter, might not necessarily affect Haniger’s spot on the team.

“I’m cool with it,” Haniger said of DH, knowing it would be less taxing. “Honestly, my sole focus is just having a good spring and the rest will take care of itself.”