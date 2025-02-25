NFL combine preview: Workout options for Travis Hunter and a chance for WSU’s Kyle Williams to shine

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The NFL reserved Travis Hunter’s hotel room for an extra night, just in case.

Colorado’s two-way star is expected to work with the cornerbacks Friday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. But if he opts to stick around and join the receivers Saturday, he has a bed to sleep in.

“We made him the offer to stay overnight and work with the receivers, so we are projecting him as a defensive back and a wide receiver,” NFL Football Scouting president Jeff Foster told the Associated Press.

Hunter would be the first player in combine history to participate in on-field drills as an offensive and defensive player, Foster added.

But the Heisman Trophy winner won’t be the only participant this week who qualifies as a unique prospect.

The combine hasn’t seen many players like Cam Skattebo, either.

Arizona State’s dynamo is part bowling ball, part ballistic missile — all of it packaged in the body of a tailback who became one of the sport’s best players and finished fifth in the Heisman race.

Skattebo is ASU’s lone representative at the combine, a notable development given the Sun Devils won 11 games and pushed Texas to double overtime in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

(In that regard, however, the Sun Devils are no different than Washington, which also has just one participant in Indianapolis. Utah and USC, which are usually well represented, sent just three players each. Meanwhile, Oregon is sending 12 players — the largest contingent, by far, among the Pac-12 legacy schools.)

Skattebo is expected to take part in on-field drills, which begin Thursday with defensive linemen and linebackers on the field. That’s not the case for several top players, including Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty, who will interview with teams and undergo medical evaluations but not perform.

And Skattebo needs the workouts. For all his success, for all his yards gained and tackles broken, there are questions about the degree to which his physical skills will translate to the NFL.

For that reason, he leads our list of five intriguing prospects from the Pac-12 legacy schools.

(Note: Hunter’s participation in on-field drills has not been confirmed.)

1. Arizona State TB Cam Skattebo: The timing is right for Skattebo as running backs are gaining value in the NFL. His performance this week, especially in the 40-yard dash and short-area workouts, will determine whether Skattebo is considered an every-down back or a specialist — and if he’s destined to become a high-round pick or fall to the late rounds. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Skattebo as a “Carnage creator with a compact frame and elite contact balance.” Our Over/Under for Skattebo is the first half of the fourth round. If he runs well this week, that could change.

2. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan: One of the top receivers in the draft — and the greatest wideout in Arizona history — is a lock for the first round. McMillan’s catch radius is superb, and he’s dangerous with the ball. But he must run well in Indianapolis to ease concerns over his ability to separate from NFL cornerbacks and justify a top-15 selection. Otherwise, McMillan could drop into the 20s. He has been compared to former USC receiver Drake London, who went to the Falcons with the eighth pick of the 2022 draft.

3. Oregon DE Jordan Burch: Burch is not Oregon’s top prospect; that would be offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Nor is he Oregon’s top defensive line prospect (Derrick Harmon). But for our purposes, Burch is the most interesting of the 12 Ducks participating in Indianapolis. (Yes, even more interesting than quarterback Dillon Gabriel.) Burch missed several games last season with a knee injury and rarely displayed his top-end playmaking skills off the edge. At this point, he’s pegged for the third or fourth round. Don’t be surprised if he crushes expectations in Indianapolis and leaps into the group of top-50 prospects.

4. Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea: The key for Savaiinaea on the field Sunday is how fast he moves — but not his 40 time. Instead, it’s all about short-area quickness and athleticism if he hopes to maximize his opportunity and show scouts that he’s equally capable as a tackle or guard. (His career in Tucson featured experience at both positions.) If viewed as strictly a guard, he could slide into the second round. If teams see position versatility, his prospects for Day 1 improve.

5. Washington State WR Kyle Williams: Williams was superb in his second and final season with the Cougars (after transferring from UNLV). A big-play specialist, he averaged 17 yards per catch and had 14 touchdown receptions. Speed should not be a problem; we expect him to run in the 4.4-second range. But scouts will be watching for clues that he can play bigger than his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame suggests.