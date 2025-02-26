Police arrest Post Falls murder suspect in Cd’A

The 47-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner Sunday in Post Falls was arrested Wednesday in Coeur d’Alene.

Law enforcement took Jason M. Rook into custody without incident Wednesday evening near the 3400 block of West Seltice Way, according to a Post Falls Police Department news release.

Post Falls Police Lt. Brian Harrison said Rook was hiding in his vehicle, which was backed into a garage at an apartment complex that is under construction. Harrison said law enforcement surveilled him before moving in for the arrest.

The investigation stems from Sunday, when police responded to a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Dorado Avenue, police said in a previous release.

The caller, who wasn’t at home at the time, said her boyfriend may have been shot and that she could see the suspect leave from a home camera, the release said.

Officers found the 46-year-old boyfriend, who has not been identified, dead inside the home. Police later identified Rook, the caller’s ex-boyfriend, as the suspect.

The Kootenai County Jail roster indicated Rook was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of murder 50 minutes later. His bond is set at $1 million.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Post Falls police, Coeur d’Alene police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted in the investigation and apprehension, Wednesday’s release said.