This day in history: Walla Walla Community College proposed buying 5 Expo ‘74 pavilions; company bought land to mine ochre

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Walla Walla Community College was hoping to buy six Expo ’74 pavilions and use them for its new vocational facility.

“We are trying to save the taxpayers money by recycling,” said the college president.

He listed the six pavilions as: The Republic of China, Joy of Living, Energy, Montana, Oregon and Idaho .

The mechanical and electrical portions of the buildings would have to be custom-built on site in Walla Walla, but “we’d save on the structures,” said the college president.

The college would also get some fixtures and seating.

The plan would have to be approved by the state Legislature.

From 1925: A consortium of Spokane business people was hoping to start a new industry in the region: ochre mining.

Ochre was a reddish-brown pigment used in manufacturing paint, oil cloth and linoleum.

The Spokane Ochre Mining Co. had purchased a property 19 miles northwest of Springdale, Washington, which they believed contained 50 to 100 million tons of ochre.

“Operations at the mine will start at once,” the company president said.

Most paint manufacturers used French ochre, but the Sherwin Williams Co. – among others – was said to be interested in buying locally.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1991: Gulf War: Coalition planes bomb Iraqi forces retreating from Kuwait, killing hundreds and creating the so-called “Highway of Death.”