Two Washington cats infected with bird flu

By Laurel Demkovich Washington State Standard

Two domestic cats in Washington state have been infected with bird flu after eating raw pet food.

The state Department of Agriculture confirmed the virus in both animals based on test results received on Tuesday. Both of the cats had eaten Wild Coast Raw pet food, which was recalled earlier this month due to the potential contamination of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.

One of the cats was euthanized due to the severity of illness while the second is being treated by a veterinarian, according to the department. The pet cats belonged to people in King and Snohomish counties.

Wild Coast Raw pet food, produced in Olympia, is also linked to deaths of at least five cats in Oregon. For more information on recalls, pet owners can visit the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s website.

The most recent bird flu outbreak has spread through poultry and dairy cows and sickened some agricultural workers, though the strain is still considered low risk to the general public.

Cats are especially susceptible to the virus, which often spreads by migrating birds. Common symptoms include low energy and appetite, fever, hypothermia, pneumonia, and upper respiratory infection. The department encourages people with pets that ate the recalled cat food to bring the animals to a veterinarian immediately.

There is no documented case of a human becoming sick after exposure to an infected cat or contaminated food, but those who are around infected animals or who handle raw food are at a greater risk.

The department encourages caretakers to wear a mask and wash their hands when around a sick animal. Animals could also be isolated to prevent possible spread.

“This is a difficult situation, we love our pets, and it’s devastating when they fall ill,” state field veterinarian Dr. Zac Turner said in a statement.

The department is continuing to investigate the situation and urges people against feeding raw pet food or milk to their animals.

Department spokesperson Amber Betts said Wednesday that the state investigated at least three other suspected cases of bird flu in Washington cats that turned out to be negative. But she also said the number of suspected cases has been changing quickly and that veterinarians continue to look for possible exposure and test animals.