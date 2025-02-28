Analysis: Five early takeaways from Mariners spring training

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

5. Mitch Garver will lead the team in appearances as the DH.

4. Ryan Bliss will lead the team in appearances at second base.

1. George Kirby will finish top three in the AL Cy Young voting this year.

SEATTLE – Let’s begin with two conflicting ideas about the state of the Seattle Mariners.

1. The Mariners did not do enough to upgrade their offense this offseason. (We can all agree on that.)

2. The Mariners are good enough to win the American League West in 2025. (We should all agree on that.)

Both ideas can be true at the same time.

Mariners fans, however, can be forgiven for grappling with how to strike a balance between them.

Some might feel lingering bitterness about the club’s frozen winter, and that’s perfectly fair. Some might lean into the eternal optimism of a season’s new beginning, and that’s certainly healthy.

At Mariners camp in Peoria, Arizona, there is a healthy sense of hope in and around the club.

No, the Mariners weren’t able to add that one offensive upgrade they had sought his winter, but there is a strong belief among players and staffers that this roster is more talented than it was at this time last year – and perhaps more talented than its been in a decade.

It’s early … and it’s a long, long season, but the Mariners are encouraged by their first steps under new manager Dan Wilson. Here are a few early takeaways of what’s transpired in camp, and what could be in store this season.

They’re back

Logan Gilbert and his wife, Aviles, were on vacation in France this winter, riding in an Uber on their way to dinner when Gilbert’s phone rang. It was Mariners GM Justin Hollander calling unexpectedly.

Hoping for the best but bracing for the worst, Gilbert reluctantly answered.

Sensing the pitcher’s angst, Hollander quickly assuaged Gilbert. It’s OK, no one has been traded, the GM told him.

But it was that kind of offseason for Seattle’s starting pitchers. Everyone was on edge.

Alas, after much speculation and uncertainty, the Mariners’ front office did not trade any of the team’s prized pitchers, much to their relief.

“I really thought that ownership was genuine when they said that that’s the last plan, is to trade somebody,” Gilbert said. “I know it can be tough to sign hitters here at times, so every offseason there’s going to be a potential that somebody could get traded. But I was hoping and kind of thinking how we’d be together and now we are.

“I don’t ever want to take that for granted because … it’s only going to last however long. Hopefully, a long time, but still it’s limited. So we’re just trying to enjoy it while we can and learn as much as we can from each other.”

The Mariners have had the most productive rotation in MLB the past two years, and they’re all back: Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo (with a proven No. 6 starter, Emerson Hancock, in the mix, too).

The camaraderie among the pitching staff and the starting rotation is the biggest reason to believe this could be the year the Mariners finally break through in the AL West and return to the playoffs.

“That’s what everybody wants here,” Gilbert said. “We’re all itching for it.”

A new look for Julio

Earlier this week, Julio Rodriguez had his hair dyed, joining fellow outfielders Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles in sporting a new style up top.

For Rodriguez, the new look seems to go deeper, though. You can see it on his face this spring. There’s a touch more intensity about him. He’s been a bit irascible early in camp. Ornery, even.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez took exception to the “aggressive” tone of home-plate umpire Malachi Moore, which sparked a brief back and forth between them – and then resumed a minute later in front of the dugout, with Wilson having to step in to settle tensions. It wasn’t a major confrontation – more of a misunderstanding – but it does hint at the seriousness of Rodriguez’s intentions this spring.

Rodriguez has also made it clear that he’s tired of talking about his sluggish starts each season.

Over his first three seasons, Rodriguez has a .642 in 328 plate appearances in March/April, compared to a career .801 OPS – and a .903 OPS after the All-Star break. (Worth repeating: T-Mobile Park is particularly challenging for hitters in the spring months, and last year Seattle ranked as the coldest environment in MLB early in the year).

To combat that, Rodriguez has taken advice from Edgar Martinez and is gearing up for a larger workload this spring, preparing to take more at-bats in Cactus League games.

A note on the offense

Maybe you’ve heard others use the term “small ball” to describe Wilson’s strategy for the Mariners’ offense. It’s not entirely accurate.

Yes, Mariners hitters have practiced more bunting this spring than they have in recent memory. And, yes, Wilson will almost certainly call for more sacrifice bunts than his predecessor.

In 2023, the Mariners had four sac bunts in 162 games under Scott Servais; in 34 games under Wilson late last season, the Mariners had six sac bunts. (They also tied for the MLB lead with 16 sacrifice flies over those final 34 games.)

To be clear: Wilson will try to “manufacture” more runs in whatever way he can, knowing how many close games this team is again expected to play. He wants players to be especially aggressive on the basepaths – you will likely see more stolen-base attempts and more first-to-third runs this season.

But the Mariners, as an organization, still value data science as much as anyone. They aren’t turning back the clock to the 1980s. They still made most of their decisions – from player acquisition to lineup configuration and everything in between – based on data-driven evidence, and Wilson spent time this offseason working closely with the baseball operations department to better understand modern analytics and find symmetry and align those with his priorities as a manager.

Spring MVP?

If such a thing existed, there’s a good case to be made that Perry Hill deserves it.

The 72-year-old infield coach might have the most important job of anyone in Mariners camp this spring.

Questions – serious questions – remain about the Mariners’ plan at three (yes, three) infield positions.

J.P. Crawford, after an injury-marred 2024 season, looks primed for a bounce-back at shortstop.

Everywhere else? Shoulder shrug.

At first base, Luke Raley is penciled in as the regular starter. Raley was excellent in his first year with the Mariners, posting a 3.2 bWAR and ranking No. 1 among regulars with a 129 OPS+ (100 is league average). But Raley is an outfielder by trade, and it remains to be seen if he can handle the defensive duties on a regular basis at first.

At second base, Dylan Moore brings a veteran presence and a new Gold Glove. Moore, however, has been most valuable in a super utility role – and he offers so many solutions to myriad in-game situations for a manager. Would Wilson really want to give that up to make Moore the full-time second baseman?

The answer to that depends largely on Ryan Bliss, the 25-year-old trying to make an opening day roster for the first time. Bliss has great speed and surprising pop, and he’s made great strides on his defense working with Hill over the last year.

At third base, the Mariners are counting on Jorge Polanco to make a smooth defensive transition from second base, where he has spent the bulk of his career. Polanco, coming off knee surgery early in the offseason, has been eased back into action this spring.

The Mariners’ roster-construction strategy is built around run prevention – relying on great pitching and great defense.

And they’re rely on Hill more than ever to make sure the infield defense holds up its end of the equation.

Most intriguing prospect (not named Lazaro Montes)

Montes, at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, stands out for so many reasons.

Ben Williamson, meanwhile, stands out for one specific reason: his glove.

In his first big-league camp, Williamson has made a strong first impression. He has, so far, lived up to his reputation as the best defensive third baseman in the minor leagues, highlighted by a nifty play coming in on a soft ground ball behind the mound in Thursday’s Cactus League game at Peoria Stadium.

It’s not a stretch to think the 24-year-old Williamson, a second-round pick in 2023, could be in line to take over as the Mariners’ third baseman a year from now. He’s expected to start this season in Triple-A Tacoma, where he needs to show progress with his bat. A strong start in Triple-A could earn him a promotion to Seattle at some point this summer.