Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds top 2024 highest paid actors list

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrives for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2025. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) (Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK – The numbers are in … and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

For the fifth time, the former professional wrestler-turned-movie box office star topped Forbes’ annual rich list, which was published Friday.

Grossing $103 million, the bulk of his riches came from a lucrative deal with Netflix for the holiday-themed action-comedy “Red One,” as well as having a percentage of back-end profits from Disney’s “Moana 2.” After fees, he is estimated to have earned $88 million in 2024.

That’s a long way from living in motels and stealing steaks from grocery stores during his more humble days of being poverty-stricken. Johnson, 52, first topped the list in 2016, earning $64.5 million. He also was ranked the highest earning actor of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The financial outlet last recorded his net worth as $270 million in 2022. But for 2025, Celebrity Net Worth lists it as $800 million.

Johnson’s “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds came in at No. 2 with the highest earnings last year, hauling in $100 million. The lion’s share of the Mint Mobil mogul’s wealth, reportedly came from serving as the lead producer, co-writer and star of Marvel smash hit “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The blockbuster, which also starred Hugh Jackman, grossed a whopping $1.338 billion at the international box office.

Reynolds also produced the documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” about the Welsh association football club he co-owns and starred in the family film “IF,” which brought in nearly $200 million with its theatrical release.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who starred in the “Jumanji” franchise with Johnson, came in at No. 3 (earning $81 million) while fellow funnyman Jerry Seinfeld reportedly brought home $70 million, putting him in fourth place. The “Seinfeld” star earns money in his sleep since royalties from his eponymous sitcom still bring in eight figures a year, according to Forbes.

Hugh Jackman is No. 5 with $50 million, and Brad Pitt ($42 million) and George Clooney ($37 million) took sixth and seventh place.

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman came in at No. 8 – making her the only woman in the Top 10 ranking.

The “Moulin Rouge” star made $31 million in large part to her growing credits in TV series.

Recognized as the highest paid actress in Hollywood last year, she reportedly took in $1 million per episode for the shows “Expats,” “Lioness” and “The Perfect Couple.”

Kidman, 57, also starred in two movies, “Babygirl” and “A Family Affair.”

Adam Sandler ($35 million) and Will Smith ($10 million) rounded out Forbes’ top 10 list of Hollywood highest earners.