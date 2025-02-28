Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds top 2024 highest paid actors list

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

NEW YORK – The numbers are in … and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again the highest paid actor in Hollywood.

For the fifth time, the former professional wrestler-turned-movie box office star topped Forbes’ annual rich list, which was published Friday.

Grossing $103 million, the bulk of his riches came from a lucrative deal with Netflix for the holiday-themed action-comedy “Red One,” as well as having a percentage of back-end profits from Disney’s “Moana 2.” After fees, he is estimated to have earned $88 million in 2024.

That’s a long way from living in motels and stealing steaks from grocery stores during his more humble days of being poverty-stricken. Johnson, 52, first topped the list in 2016, earning $64.5 million. He also was ranked the highest earning actor of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The financial outlet last recorded his net worth as $270 million in 2022. But for 2025, Celebrity Net Worth lists it as $800 million.

Johnson’s “Red Notice” co-star Ryan Reynolds came in at No. 2 with the highest earnings last year, hauling in $100 million. The lion’s share of the Mint Mobil mogul’s wealth, reportedly came from serving as the lead producer, co-writer and star of Marvel smash hit “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The blockbuster, which also starred Hugh Jackman, grossed a whopping $1.338 billion at the international box office.

Reynolds also produced the documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” about the Welsh association football club he co-owns and starred in the family film “IF,” which brought in nearly $200 million with its theatrical release.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who starred in the “Jumanji” franchise with Johnson, came in at No. 3 (earning $81 million) while fellow funnyman Jerry Seinfeld reportedly brought home $70 million, putting him in fourth place. The “Seinfeld” star earns money in his sleep since royalties from his eponymous sitcom still bring in eight figures a year, according to Forbes.

Hugh Jackman is No. 5 with $50 million, and Brad Pitt ($42 million) and George Clooney ($37 million) took sixth and seventh place.

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman came in at No. 8 – making her the only woman in the Top 10 ranking.

The “Moulin Rouge” star made $31 million in large part to her growing credits in TV series.

Recognized as the highest paid actress in Hollywood last year, she reportedly took in $1 million per episode for the shows “Expats,” “Lioness” and “The Perfect Couple.”

Kidman, 57, also starred in two movies, “Babygirl” and “A Family Affair.”

Adam Sandler ($35 million) and Will Smith ($10 million) rounded out Forbes’ top 10 list of Hollywood highest earners.