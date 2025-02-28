Joseph Wambaugh, author with a cop’s-eye view, is dead at 88

By Robert D. McFadden New York Times

Joseph Wambaugh, the master storyteller of police dramas, whose books, films and television tales powerfully caught the hard psychic realities of lonely street cops and flawed detectives trapped in a seedy world of greed and senseless brutality, died Friday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California. He was 88.

The cause was esophageal cancer, said Janene Gant, a longtime family friend.

In “The Glitter Dome,” Officers Gibson Hand and Buckmore Phipps consider it a joy “to kill people and do other good police work.” In “The Black Marble,” Sgt. Natalie Zimmerman and Sgt. A.M. Valnikov are in love, but it can’t last. In “The Onion Field,” his first work of nonfiction, Wambaugh wrote of what happened to Officer Karl Hettinger when his partner was slain by thugs: He suffered impotence, nightmares and suicidal thoughts, and his body shrunk.

Wambaugh was blunt about the hidden costs of the job: broken marriages, nervous breakdowns, suicides.

Before Wambaugh’s era as a writer, which began in 1971, police dramas like the television series “Dragnet” were implausible stories about clean-cut heroes doing good. He shattered the mold with portraits of officers as complex, profane, violent and fallible, sliding quickly from rookie illusions of idealism into the street-wise cynicism of veterans who might have feared death but who feared their own emotions even more.

Readers discovered an intimacy with Wambaugh’s cops, taking in the gallows humor, the boredom and sudden dangers; being privy to a partner’s bigotry and cruelty, but tagging along for the action and a share of the fatalism about the job — the inevitability of a murder, a rape or a child molested tonight — and then moving on to another sunset shift out of Hollywood Station.

In a prolific four-decade career that overlapped with, and often drew upon, the obscenities and violence of his 14 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, Wambaugh wrote 16 novels and five nonfiction books. He also created two TV series, “Police Story” (1973-78) and “The Blue Knight” (1975-76), and wrote the screenplays for the movie versions of “The Onion Field” (1979) and “The Black Marble” (1980) as well as a CBS miniseries, “Echoes in the Darkness” (1987), and an NBC film, “Fugitive Nights: Danger in the Desert” (1993), both also based on his books.

Four more Wambaugh books were adapted by others for Hollywood films or television movies and miniseries. He was draped with awards by the Mystery Writers of America and other groups, plus one from The Strand Mystery Magazine for lifetime achievement. His books were routinely bestsellers, earning what publishing industry sources said was an average of $1 million each.

Yet he was a shy, prickly loner who rarely gave interviews, had few friends aside from police officers, didn’t have a literary agent and even played golf alone. He sprinkled his books with cop scorn for the wealthy, especially for entertainment stars in Beverly Hills. His own Southern California homes were modest mansions in upscale places like Newport Beach, San Diego and Rancho Mirage.

Critical Praise

Many critics loved him. “Let us forever dispel the notion that Mr. Wambaugh is only a former cop who happens to write books,” crime and mystery writer Evan Hunter wrote of “The Glitter Dome” in The New York Times Book Review in 1981. “This would be tantamount to saying that Jack London was first and foremost a sailor. Mr. Wambaugh is, in fact, a writer of genuine power, style, wit and originality, who has chosen to write about the police in particular as a means of expressing his views on society in general.”

Hunter added, “The ‘Glitter Dome’ in this story is not solely the name of a Chinatown saloon in which payday policemen and the ‘chickens’ and ‘vultures’ who are their female counterparts meet to socialize and cruise; it is also the tinsel world of Hollywood, and by extension the sequined surface of America itself, the chaotic winking lights and leering neon messages that serve to blind us to the subterranean turbulence of a troubled nation.”

The son of a small-town police chief who also worked in a factory, Wambaugh served three years in the Marines and had earned two college degrees by the time he was 23. He wanted to be a teacher, but in 1960, he joined the LAPD as a patrolman because the pay was better. He walked a beat for eight years while studying English for a master’s degree and Spanish to help him speak in the barrios.

In 1965, he and hundreds of other police officers battled mobs and sniper fire in the Watts section of South Central Los Angeles when African Americans, sick of years of abusive treatment by the police, reacted to the traffic stop of a Black motorist and erupted in six days of rioting that left 34 people dead, 1,032 injured, 3,952 under arrest and $40 million worth of property destroyed.

Promoted to detective in 1968, Wambaugh worked out of Hollywood Station, first on burglaries and later on robbery and occasional homicide details. Inspired by Truman Capote’s so-called nonfiction novel, “In Cold Blood,” which detailed the killings of four members of a Kansas farm family by two ex-convict drifters, Wambaugh wrote his first novel, “The New Centurions” (1971), on the job.

A Bestselling Debut

“The New Centurions” explored the lives of three young officers working in minority communities in the early 1960s; it also examined the traits of veteran officers and how rookies acquire them. The book was a Times bestseller for 32 weeks and was made into a film with George C. Scott and Stacy Keach in 1972.

Wambaugh hoped to keep both careers, as a cop and a writer, but his celebrity and his frequent appearances on television talk shows made police work untenable. Suspects wanted his autograph or his help getting a film role. People reporting crimes asked that he be the one to investigate. When his longtime detective partner held the squad car door open for him one day in 1974, he knew it was time to go.

His most ambitious and successful book was “The Onion Field” (1973), which reconstructed the 1963 kidnapping of Officers Ian Campbell and Hettinger by two robbers, Gregory Powell and Jimmy Smith, who drove them at gunpoint to an onion field near Bakersfield, California. Campbell was shot dead; Hettinger escaped into the darkness.

His account of the crimes, trials and life sentences that followed, and the emotional collapse of Hettinger, made for a runaway bestseller. Novelist James Conway, writing in The Times Book Review, likened the book to “In Cold Blood” and placed Wambaugh in the tradition of Theodore Dreiser and James T. Farrell.

Wambaugh wrote the screenplay for Harold Becker’s 1979 film of “The Onion Field,” which starred John Savage as Hettinger and James Woods as Powell. Variety called it “a highly detailed dramatization” and said that Woods was “chillingly effective, creating a flakiness in the character that exudes the danger of a live wire near a puddle.” His performance earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Slashing Attacks

In the late 1970s and ‘80s, Wambaugh devoted large sections of his novels to slashing attacks on the LAPD brass, politicians and Southern California’s wealthy. In “The Choirboys” (1975), his characters — off-duty cops carousing in MacArthur Park — drunkenly lampooned “Deputy Chief Digby Gates,” a thinly veiled cover for the real-life Daryl Gates.

“The Black Marble” (1978) parodied dog shows and the fading lifestyles of Old Pasadena. “The Glitter Dome” bashed the pornographic film industry. “The Delta Star” (1983) slammed the politics of science and the Nobel Prize, and “The Secrets of Harry Bright” (1985) savaged the upper crust of the Palm Springs second-home crowd, with its drugs, alcohol and restricted country clubs.

Although all his novels and three of his nonfiction books were set in Southern California, Wambaugh also wrote two books about real murders elsewhere: “Echoes in the Darkness” (1987), which took him to Pennsylvania, and “The Blooding” (1989), which unfolded in Leicestershire, England.

In the Pennsylvania case, Susan Reinert, a teacher and her children, ages 11 and 10, were killed in a 1979 insurance scheme plotted by William Bradfield, a fellow teacher, and committed by Jay Smith, the school principal. Both were convicted and imprisoned. The principal was released because prosecutors had withheld evidence that might have helped his defense. Separately, the state’s chief investigator admitted taking $50,000 from Wambaugh for leaking details before the arrests.

In “The Blooding” — the title is a reference to taking blood samples from thousands of men in a search for DNA clues to the slayings of two teenage girls — Wambaugh followed the trail to the killer, Colin Pitchfork, who had left genetic material at the scene of both murders.

While he often expressed resentment of the rich and famous, Wambaugh was not judgmental about sociopathic killers like Pitchfork, who, after raping and strangling his second victim, went home and baked a cake for his wife, or about the two men convicted in the Pennsylvania case, both outwardly respectable leaders in a suburban Philadelphia school.

“I’m very interested in the concept of the sociopath, very interested, because my conscience has bothered me all my life,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1989. “Talk about regrets — I have about 20 every day. I was educated in Catholic schools, and they did that to me. So I have to cope with a conscience all the time. And I’m interested in a creature who has none of that.”

Joseph Aloysius Wambaugh Jr. was born in the small town of East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 22, 1937, the only child of Joseph and Anne (Malloy) Wambaugh. His father, who was German, was the police chief in East Pittsburgh, and his mother, who was Irish, ran the home. Both his parents were Catholic, and Joseph attended parochial schools and was an altar boy.

When he was 14, the family moved to Fontana, California, and at 17, he graduated from Chaffey High School in nearby Ontario. With his parents’ permission, he joined the Marine Corps.

In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Dee Allsup. She survives him, as do their son, David; their daughter, Jeannette Wambaugh; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Another son, Mark, was killed in a highway crash in 1984.

After earning an associate degree at Chaffey College in 1958, Joseph Wambaugh studied English at California State College (now University) at Los Angeles, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1960 and a master’s in 1968.

In the late 1990s, after scores of LAPD officers were implicated in a war-on-gangs scandal — unprovoked shootings and beatings, the planting of false evidence, drug deals and a cover-up — the city settled with the government in a consent decree that allowed federal officials to monitor and oversee reforms. It was a red flag for Wambaugh.

Outraged by federal interference in local policing, he devoted his last five novels to a writerly crusade. The books — “Hollywood Station” (2006), “Hollywood Crows” (2008), “Hollywood Moon” (2009), “Hollywood Hills” (2010) and “Harbor Nocturne” (2012), collectively known as the “Hollywood Station” series — were all critical of the intrusions of the consent decree.

Wambaugh lived in the Point Loma section of San Diego, overlooking San Diego Bay. In a phone interview for this obituary in 2020, he was asked if he intended to write another book.

“Hell no,” he said. “I’m too old.”

Asked to evaluate his influence on generations of writers, he said, “I’ll just leave others to judge my legacy.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.