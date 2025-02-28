Magic guard Jalen Suggs out indefinitely due to left knee injury

By Jason Beede Tribune News Service

After undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee and he will be out indefinitely, the Orlando Sentinel reported Friday.

The Orlando guard missed his 14th consecutive contest Thursday night against Golden State with a left thigh contusion.

During his return-to-play activities, Suggs was experiencing discomfort, which led to additional evaluation and imaging, the Sentinel learned.

The former Gonzaga standout is expected to make a full recovery as a treatment plan is developed, the team said when confirming the Sentinel’s reporting.

The trochlea is a groove in the lower end of the femur that guides the kneecap during knee movements, according to drrobertlaprademd.com. Damage to the trochlea can cause pain, instability and other problems with the knee, the website said.

Treatment options, which will be explored by the franchise, include rest, physical therapy, medicine or arthroscopic surgery, according to the website.

After previously sitting 10 consecutive games with a low-back strain and then suffering the leg injury, Suggs hasn’t played in 24 of the last 25 contests.

He told reporters in the locker room postgame Thursday night he was “progressing” through his injury rehab.

“I feel like I’m in a good space with it,” he said at the time.

But now his return to the court is on hold.

Prior to the leg injury, Suggs averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.46 steals during 28.6 minutes in 35 starts.

“I can’t wait to play basketball, I can’t lie,” Suggs said Thursday night. “I miss that.”