Trump, Zelenskyy fail to sign minerals deal after argument

By Hadriana Lowenkron, Josh Wingrove and Jennifer A. Dlouhy Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — Plans to sign a critical minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine were scrapped after Donald Trump’s meeting Friday with Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly devolved into a fiery exchange over the Ukrainian leader’s doubts that the U.S. president’s efforts to broker a deal with Russia would yield lasting peace.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the public spat, and a planned signing ceremony and press conference were canceled. U.S. officials said the minerals deal — which Trump had cast as a necessary step to repay American support as he sought to broker a deal with Russia’s Vladimir Putin — was not signed before Zelenskyy’s departure.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump said in a social media post shortly before Zelenskyy’s departure.

The Ukrainian leader angered Trump and Vice President JD Vance when he said he did not believe the planned deal would do enough to deter further Russian aggression.

“Putin will never stop and will go further and further,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the Russian leader “hates Ukrainians” and wanted to destroy the country. “We can do it, but it’s not enough,” he added of the deal.

As Zelenskyy sought to make his point, Trump and Vance lit into the beleaguered leader, suggesting his approach — delivered in the Oval Office — was disrespectful and inhibiting an end to the bloody three-year war.

“It’s going to be very hard to do business like this,” Trump said, telling Zelenskyy he was not sure the Ukrainian leader could make a deal. “You’ve got to be more thankful, because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us you don’t have any cards.”

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump continued. “And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country — that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should,” he said. “You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it is going to be pretty.”

The meeting had been intended as a moment of unity between the leaders, who were set to sign the natural resources agreement, which was designed to satisfy Trump’s concerns that U.S. aid would not be repaid. Trump had touted the agreement as a major commitment from the U.S. to Ukraine as he initially welcomed Zelenskyy to the White House for a high-stakes meeting with stark implications for the fight to repel Russia’s invasion.

“It’s a pathway to peace. It’s a pathway to getting something solved,” Trump said.

The deal, however, did not offer the explicit security guarantees Zelenskyy had wanted, instead focusing on the economic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine. Zelenskyy told Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly violated previous ceasefire agreements and that Ukraine would never accept a simple ceasefire to conclude the war. He insisted to Trump that the mineral deal was not enough to ensure Ukraine’s security.

Public clash

The underlying tension between the leaders was obvious. Trump had his eyes closed and was tapping his fingers as Zelenskyy stressed his concerns about Putin reneging on an agreement. When Trump downplayed the threat of a future attack, the Ukrainian leader shook his head.

“I’m in the middle. I want to solve this thing. I’m for both,” Trump insisted. “It’s wonderful to speak badly about somebody else, but I want to get it solved.”

Then the meeting exploded when Vance, sitting nearby, criticized Zelenskyy’s approach.

“Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that’s trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” Vance asked.

Trump said Zelenskyy had “tremendous hatred” for Putin and suggested that the anger could be inhibiting a deal, while also defending his warm relations with the Russian leader as more likely to yield results.

“I could be tougher than any human being you’ve ever seen. I’d be so tough, but you’re never going to get it done that way,” Trump said.

And the leaders sparred after Zelenskyy suggested Trump did not understand the issue because the U.S. was protected by an ocean, and didn’t face the looming threat from Russia.

“You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position,” Trump said.

“Have you said thank you once?” Vance added. The vice president went on to suggest Zelenskyy had campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris with his trip last fall to an ammunition plant in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country,” Vance admonished.

Minerals deal

The fate of the natural resources deal remained in doubt as the meeting broke. The U.S. president originally called the deal an “exciting moment” and said funds from the deal could also be used for artificial intelligence and military weapons. He reiterated that he would continue military sales to Ukraine.

“We don’t know exactly how much because we’re going to be putting some money in a fund that we’re going to get from the raw earth that we’re going to be taking and sharing in terms of revenues, so it’s going to be a lot of money,” he said.

Still, Trump has downplayed calls for more explicit security guarantees, suggesting the economic ties between Ukraine and the U.S. would suffice to deter Putin from further aggression.

“I think once we make the agreement, that’s going to be 95% of it, it’s not going to go back to fighting,” Trump said. “I’ve spoken with President Putin, and I think, I mean, I feel very strong. I’ve known him for a long time, and I feel very strongly that they’re very serious about it.”

“I’m not worried about security, I’m worried about getting the deal done,” the president added.

Zelenskyy’s visit caps a dramatic week that saw both French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visit Washington to push Trump to offer U.S. support for a European “backstop” to protect Ukraine from further attacks.

France and the United Kingdom have discussed deploying a peacekeeping force but any such initiative will require U.S. assistance, but Trump has declined to provide any assurances of U.S. support and cast it as an issue for Europe to deal with. The U.S. president has also pressured allies to contribute more to collective security.