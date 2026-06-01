US-funded Ebola facility faces protests as Kenya pushes ahead

By Helen Nyambura Bloomberg

A U.S.-funded Ebola isolation facility under construction in Kenya became the focus of protests after a court temporarily blocked the project pending a review of its potential health risks.

President William Ruto’s administration will build the facility at a U.S. Air Force base 125 miles north of the capital, Nairobi, the Health Ministry said in a statement. A Kenyan court last week ordered the government to reject the deal with the U.S. after a human-rights group said the plan posed “grave health risks” to the public.

The U.S. plans to treat its nationals at the installation after President Donald Trump’s administration said it’s seeking to “prevent the Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores.” American personnel who will run the 50-bed complex reached the Laikipia Air Base on Saturday, CNN reported, citing a U.S. government official.

“Protecting Kenyans requires more than hoping diseases do not cross our borders,” the ministry said in a statement at the weekend. “It requires a comprehensive approach that combines effective surveillance and border screening with strong preparedness and response systems before a crisis emerges, not after it has already taken hold.”

Hundreds of residents of Nanyuki, near Laikipia Air Base, marched waving Kenyan flags and called for the containment plans to be canceled, warning that they could expose the local community to the outbreak, the Star reported.

The U.S. is committing $13.5 million to Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and has sent 30 Public Health Service officers to support the 50-bed facility, it said last week. Some of them responded to an Ebola outbreak about 12 years ago.

An American doctor who contracted the disease in Congo was sent to Germany with his family for treatment last month.

Congo confirmed at least 282 cases and 42 deaths from the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain as of Saturday, according to a report by its National Institute of Public Health. The outbreak has spread to neighboring Uganda, where at least nine cases have been confirmed, with one death.

The World Health Organization has warned the disease is outpacing the emergency response, exposing the strain on public health systems in eastern Congo, where armed conflict, mass displacement and a distrust of authorities are complicating efforts to isolate patients and trace infections.

“The true scale of this Ebola outbreak is likely far worse than official figures suggest,” Rachel Howard, an adviser to the International Rescue Committee said in a statement. “When four out of five contacts are not being traced, it becomes incredibly difficult to contain the outbreak or even understand its true scale.”

The African Development Bank is working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO to assess how much the lender should deploy to support countries affected by the outbreak, AfDB President Sidi Ould Tah said in an interview last week.

Separately, the Africa CDC will offer $11 million to Burundi to help Ebola from spreading in the nation, state-run TV said, citing Jean Kaseya, the agency’s director-general. Of the $500 million needed to fight the outbreak, funding pledges totaling about $290 million have been received so far, it said last week.

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