One dead after Cybertruck explodes outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

Police enforce road closures at Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive after a vehicle fire and explosion Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in front of the entrance to Trump Inrternational Hotel in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

By Emmett Lindner and Pashtana Usufzy New York Times

One person was killed and at least seven people were injured after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of an explosion around 8:40 a.m. at the Trump hotel. They were told that a 2024 Cybertruck “pulled up to the last entrance doors of the hotel,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, said in a statement on his social media platform, X, that “the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck” and said the vehicle was functioning properly.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The person killed was inside the vehicle, he said, adding that at least seven others were reported to have sustained minor injuries. It was not immediately clear what was the cause of the explosion, but authorities mentioned the attack in New Orleans during the news conference.

“We’re very well aware of what has happened in New Orleans with the event that occurred there,” McMahill said, referring to a man who drove a truck through a crowd in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, killing at least 10 people. “As you can imagine, with an explosion here on an iconic Las Vegas boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe.”

There did not appear to be any further threat to the public, McMahill said, adding that the investigation would continue: “Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel, there’s lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward.”

Videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames just outside a hotel’s lobby entrance doors. Other social media posts showed what appeared to be a line of people being led out of the building.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son and a leader of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on X. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority.”

The same message was posted by the Trump Las Vegas’ social media account. People who were staying at the hotel said they were evacuated because of the fire.

Oscar Terol, who was visiting the United States from Barcelona, said he was walking toward the hotel entrance with his wife when he stopped at a food cart right before the explosion occurred. “Those 10 seconds were the difference,” he said.

He and his wife stumbled backward and Terol saw a vehicle with flames and an array of colors shooting out of it that he assumed were fireworks.

Todd Hansen was on the 27th floor of the hotel when he said he heard a series of loud popping sounds. He took the elevator down to a waiting area, where he saw smoke and sprinklers on in the driveway outside the hotel entrance.

“The elevator area was full of people,” Hansen said. “They would not let you out of the elevator area and into the lobby.” He went back to his room to alert his wife and they were both evacuated when they returned downstairs, he added.

Shir Poli, of San Antonio, said that he had noticed a gas-like smell on the floor and elevator. He managed to take his luggage with him as evacuations were underway.

Kerri Ford, of Wisconsin, said she had left her room for a cup of coffee when she was told to leave the building. She was set to be married Wednesday afternoon, and her wedding dress and marriage license were left in the room.

“We didn’t know there was anything going on,” Ford said. “We just happened to come down for coffee and they’re like, ‘You have to evacuate.’”

The episode comes as Musk has cultivated a close and highly public relationship with President-elect Donald Trump. Musk has been using a cottage at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s members-only club and hotel in Florida, providing easy access. In November, Trump tapped the tech billionaire to help lead a new Department of Government Efficiency.

And federal filings revealed in December showed that Musk had spent more than $250 million in the final months of the presidential campaign to help Trump win the White House.

The Trump hotel in Las Vegas, on Fashion Show Drive, has nearly 1,300 suites and is 64 stories, according to the Trump Hotels website.

