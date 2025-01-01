Gardening: Leading trends to watch for in 2025

By Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

And so, the 2025 gardening season begins. So, what are the leading gardening trends to look for this year?

Gardeners are increasing their use of native plants in gardens as we try to adapt to the changing climate. Native plants are those that grow naturally in our local landscape. They have evolved to handle our hot, dry summers and cold winters which means they require less care in our gardens under the right conditions. To expand the varieties of plants available for planting, plant breeders are developing “nativars” or native plants that have been hybridized to make them more flexible and adaptable in your backyard garden. Independent garden centers and their knowledgeable staff are good places to look for native plants in all their iterations.

Interest in creating pollinator and wildlife friendly gardens is changing how we view neatness in the garden. Gone are the days of scrubbing your beds down to bare earth and trimming bushes into little green balls. In its stead, the trend is to leave leaf debris on beds and leave spent perennials standing to provide food and shelter for critters through the winter. Lastly, lawns, which are biologic deserts, are being replaced with ground covers or removed altogether and replaced with plants that support insects and other critters. These new plantings also don’t demand the work, water, fertilizer and weed killers lawns do.

Outdoor living spaces are being added to even the smallest gardens as extensions of indoor living spaces. Outdoor rooms are being built so they can be used in all but the coldest weather. Covered patios with fireplaces, kitchens and thoughtfully designed seating and dining areas will pull the outdoors into the house and provide space for relaxing in nature without traveling anywhere.

Home gardens are increasingly being seen as places for physical and mental rejuvenation. Research shows that spending time in nature has a major impact in stress reduction and the physical act of gardening is a form of meditation. Gardens that provide spaces for sitting, quiet reflection, reading and intimate conversations allow people to step out the hustle of daily life and relax.

Humans love to learn, and people are seeking out all kinds of opportunities to learn about nature and gardening. Locally, there are many opportunities to take classes, attend lectures, go on nature walks and join conservation volunteer opportunities. Organizations like the WSU Spokane County Master Gardeners, The Friends of Manito, Spokane Conservation District, the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy, the Dishman Hills Conservancy, local nurseries with special programs and the Spokane City and County library systems all offer a wide variety of opportunities. Announcements for upcoming opportunities can be found on their various websites.

Awareness of wildfire preparedness has risen to the national level. This is nothing new to us in Spokane. We have learned from experience that removing brush and trees close to our homes increases the chances of surviving a wildfire. Even in urban areas, doing some wildfire maintenance can go a long way to protecting your whole neighborhood.