Key matchup: Freshman forward Austin Rapp pilots Portland’s offense

Austin Rapp leads Portland in, well, just about every statistical category. That’s unusual, but even more so considering Rapp is 19 years old, a true freshman and stands 6-feet-10 and 230 pounds.

Rapp, one of three Australians in the Pilots’ starting lineup, is a candidate for West Coast Conference freshman of the year and his stats compare favorably with many of the nation’s top freshmen.

The Melbourne native’s 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds ranks No. 1 among WCC freshmen. Rapp leads the conference in 3-point accuracy (41.1), made 3-pointers (39) and free-throw percentage (91.8). Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle is second at 91.7 percent at the foul line.

GU’s Nolan Hickman (44.1%) and several others in the WCC rank higher in 3-point percentage but doesn’t meet the minimum of 2.5 made 3s per game.

Rapp paces the Pilots in starts (14), minutes (31.3), field goal attempts (132), rebounds (6.3), fouls (30), turnovers (34), blocks (17), 3-pointers made (39), attempted (95) and percentage (41.1) and free throws made (45), attempted (49) and percentage (91.8). He’s third in assists (33) and tied for third in steals (8).

Those figures will command the most attention on Gonzaga’s scouting report for Thursday’s game.

Rapp does most of his work beyond the 3-point line with 39 made 3s and just 20 2-pointers. He rarely misses a free throw but he only averages 3.5 per game. However, he’s hit 37 of 39 – 5.6 attempts per game – in the last seven, including 10 of 10 against Washington State, so he’s applying more foul pressure on foes.

Rapp’s size and shooting stroke have been an issue for many Portland opponents. Rapp has three games with at least 20 points, seven with at least three made 3s and six with at least three assists.

He’s coming off games with 17 points vs. WSU and 22 against Oregon State.

The Zags have several options defending Rapp, but the Pilots’ starting unit recently has included 7-1 center Jermaine Ballisager Webb, 6-11 Bol Dengdit and 6-6 Max Mackinnon.

If Gonzaga stays with its same starting unit, Graham Ike would likely guard Ballisager Webb with the 6-7 Michael Ajayi on Rapp, but that would leave the 6-5 Battle on Dengdit and the 6-2 Hickman on Mackinnon.

GU senior forward Ben Gregg, listed at the same size at Rapp, also figures to see extended time defending Rapp.