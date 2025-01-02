Ten young people shot outside Queens club holding memorial for slain teen

By John Annese, Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Ten young people were wounded in a mass shooting outside a Queens nightclub holding a “celebration of life” for a teen shot to death three months ago, police said Thursday.

At least three gunmen fired more than 30 shots at a crowd of about 15 people waiting outside the the Amazura concert hall at 144th Pl. near Archer Ave. hoping to get in about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

The 10 victims, six females and four males between 16 and 20 years old, were taken to various local hospitals, police said.

Most of the victims were shot in the legs as they scrambled for cover. One victim was shot in the arm and another suffered a graze wound to the back, cops said.

Many of the victims were found bleeding at the scene, waiting for ambulances. At least three showed up at Jamaica Hospital on their own seeking medical care.

As the gun smoke cleared, four young men, at least three of whom opened fire, ran off west on 91st St. and jumped into a gray Infiniti sedan with New Jersey plates, cops said. No arrests have been made.

“This is not a terrorist attack,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said at an overnight press conference at the shooting scene.

“There’s zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these horrible acts of violence on our streets,” he added. “Those responsible for this crime will be apprehended and brought to justice.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooters had been inside Amazura earlier.

Clubgoers were taking part in a “celebration of life” for a teen murdered in October, a police source said. That victim was born on New Year’s Day, AMNY reported, and the memorial was held to mark his birthday.

Cops are trying to determine if the shooting was sparked by tensions between rival gangs.

“That’s one of the avenues we’re pursuing but it’s too early to determine right now,” Rivera said.

“An evening of celebration ended with senseless violence overnight at a venue in Queens,” Mayor Adams said Thursday, reiterating the shooting isn’t linked to any terror attacks like the one which occurred on New Year’s Day in New Orleans which left 14 people dead.

“There is no room for this criminal behavior in our city and we are determined to bring these dangerous individuals to justice and get illegal guns off our streets.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also condemned the violence.

“Under no circumstance will we allow any example of gun violence in our borough to go unpunished,” Donovan said. “I’m confident that those who perpetrated this heinous act will be arrested and held accountable.”

The nightclub can hold up to 4,000 people and usually holds DJ dance parties and raves. DJs who have performed there in the past include Felix Bizarre, Black Daddy, and DJ X-Dream.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred,” Amazura’s management wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and to help bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.