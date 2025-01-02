Santa Clara hands Washington State women first WCC loss 68-62

From staff reports

PULLMAN – The Santa Clara women’s basketball team pulled off a big road win Thursday, stopping Washington State 68-62 in a West Coast Conference game.

The Broncos (8-7 overall, 2-3) knocked the Cougars (8-7, 3-1) out of a first-place tie.

Santa Clara led 35-27 at halftime.

WSU shot poorly. The Cougars made 34% from the field (25 of 73) and we’re colder behind the 3-point arc (5 of 30).

Alex Covill led the Cougars with 15 points in 16 minutes.

WSU’s Eleonora Villa added 13 points and Tara Wallack put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Malia Latu led Santa Clara with 21 points and five rebounds.

WSU turns around Saturday and entertains Oregon State. Tipoff is at noon.