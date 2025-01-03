JetBlue fined $2 million by US DOT for ‘chronic flight delays’

By Allyson Versprille and Mary Schlangenstein Washington Post

JetBlue Airways Corp. was slapped with a $2 million fine by the US Transportation Department for routinely delaying some flights and setting unrealistic schedules, a first-of-its kind enforcement action.

The penalty comes in the waning days of the Biden administration, which has taken a hard line against airlines over consumer protection issues. Its efforts have included regulations providing for automatic refunds when flights are significantly delayed or canceled, new rules aimed at protecting wheelchair users, and other enforcement actions covering issues such as civil rights violations.

“Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release Friday. The action against JetBlue shows the industry that “we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality.”

Promising customers schedules that don’t reflect true departure and arrival times is an unfair and deceptive business practice, according to the department, because it allows airlines to capture more business by misleading customers. US rules define a “chronically delayed flight” as one flown at least 10 times a month that arrives more than 30 minutes late more than 50% of the time.

The US government found JetBlue operated at least four such flights at least 145 times between June 2022 through November 2023, affecting thousands of passengers. That included a route between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. It also said the Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates the airline was responsible for more than 70% of the disruptions.

JetBlue said in a statement Friday that over the past two years it has “invested tens of millions of dollars to reduce flight delays,” particularly those related to air-traffic control issues. The company said that while it agreed to enter into a settlement with the department over the four flights in question, it believes “accountability for reliable air travel equally lies with the US government, which operates our nation’s air traffic control system.”

JetBlue for years has complained that its operations are hampered by their focus on the US northeast and Florida – areas with some of the most congested air space. It’s among carriers that have requested another year of voluntary flight reductions at the three major New York City-area airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National as the industry struggles with a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Customer Compensation

Half of the carrier’s $2 million fine will go toward compensating customers affected by the flight disruptions, according to the Transportation Department. The government said it has other ongoing probes into carriers over “unrealistic flight schedules.”

JetBlue had one of the worst on-time performances in 2024 among the US airlines ranked by Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. With fewer than 75% of its flights arriving on schedule, the carrier trailed all the major domestic airlines, along with some low-cost competitors. US carriers were led by Delta Air Lines Inc., which had an on-time rate of 83.46%. Among those listed by Cirium, only Frontier Airlines had a worse performance in the US.

It’s unclear how the incoming Trump administration will approach these issues with airlines.

US carriers have frequently bashed the current Transportation Department, accusing the agency of regulatory overreach. Airline executives, such as Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian, have suggested that Donald Trump and his team will be more sympathetic to the industry because he understands the aviation business and was supportive during his last time in office.