Mariners’ quiet offseason continues as Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim signs with Dodgers

SEATTLE – The Mariners’ need to fill at least two of three infield spots will remain unresolved for at least another day.

Friday morning, hours before the 2 p.m. deadline that ended the official posting window, they were informed by the representatives of Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim that he had opted to sign a free-agent contract with another team.

That team?

The defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, per multiple reports.

Kim received a three-year, $12.75 million contract from Los Angeles with a two-year club option for the 2028-2029 seasons that would push the deal to a total of $22 million.

The Mariners were among a handful attempting to sign the slick-fielding second baseman. Had they been able to convince Kim to play in Seattle, it would have been just their third player added to the 40-man roster from outside the organization this offseason. The Mariners acquired third baseman/first baseman Austin Shenton from the Rays in a trade for cash considerations early in the offseason and claimed catcher Nick Raposo off waivers.

Last season while playing for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO, Kim, 27, posted one of his best offensive seasons with a .326/.383/.458 slash line, including 26 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, 75 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 47 walks and 62 strikeouts.

While many scouts and MLB insiders believe Kim’s offensive numbers will regress with the improved competition of MLB, his high contact rate, the solid defense and elite speed made him attractive to the Mariners.

Seattle entered this offseason with the goal of upgrading the talent and depth at second base, third base and first base.

With a limited payroll and roughly $15 million in payroll budget available, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander understood that filling all three spots might be impossible.

Now, upgrading one of those spots might be the new goal in a frustratingly quiet offseason for fans.

They were comfortable with upgrading two of the spots and having Dylan Moore and another player handle the other spot.

But with first baseman Carlos Santana taking less money to sign with the Guardians and potential trades seeming unlikely, the Mariners are running out of options.

The Dodgers now have an excess of infielders on their roster. Could they perhaps be willing to trade left-handed hitting second baseman Gavin Lux for prospects? He’s a logical fit for the Mariners.