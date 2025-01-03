One person shot at Cd’A gas station

A person was shot Friday afternoon at a 76 gas station in Coeur d’Alene.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the business just off Interstate 90 on Appleway Avenue and Northwest Boulevard for the reported shooting, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.

Police contacted both parties on scene, the release said. One person sustained at least one gunshot wound and was taken to Kootenai Health.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a property dispute.

Sgt. Jared Reneau said he didn’t know the condition of the person who was shot and was unsure whether anyone had been arrested. He said police contacted everyone involved, and they are cooperating.

Police continue to investigate, and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the release.

Anyone who was at the gas station when the shooting happened and has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact police.