Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Holden B. Guthrie and Jacquelynn A. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Jared A. Grant and Breanna C. Aguirre, both of Liberty Lake.

Richard Y. Choi and Madison G. Brauser, both of Airway Heights.

Brendan C. Beggs, of Hayden, and Elizabeth J. Poling, of Coeur d’Alene.

Dustin M. Lafferty and Katrina G. Moreno, both of Spokane.

Ricardo R. Galavis and Candy M. Mora, both of Spokane.

Wilson Q. Yates and Grace R. Dehner, both of Boise.

Graham L. Bucher and Jami N. Pugh, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Rhona M. Udland, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Niccole R. Zollman, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Joel Rinde, money claimed owed.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Chris Luckey, restitution of premises.

COWA Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Kristen Hendrickson, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Joseph Jackson, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Amanda Hillmann, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. T. J. Samuel, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Nichlas A. Chavez, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Sheila Raith, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Axe Capital LLC, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Shawna Stark, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Elizabeth Walker, money claimed owed.

Plaza Services LLC v. Dennis Fletcher, money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Jessica L. Espinoza, money claimed owed.

Kristina R. Hepp v. Allen Pemble, restitution of premises.

Kenneth J. Green, Bridget L. Vietz and Trustees of the Green Vietz Revocable Living Trust v. Nikki Morton, restitution of premises.

Judgement Services LLC v. MK58 LLC and MB JGM LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tancreti, Kayleigh T. and Johansen, Justin K.

Stintzi, Cynthia A. and Guy R.

Hernandez, Bonny and Richard.

Edgerton, Krista and Ashley, Stephanie L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Andrew M. Packer, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.