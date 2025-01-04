Jimmy Carter’s final trip begins with procession through rural Georgia

Above: The hearse carrying the casket of former president Jimmy Carter passes through his hometown on Saturday in Plains, Ga. Left: A presidential portrait of Jimmy Carter in a storefront window on Saturday in Plains. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

By Holly Bailey, Lori Rozsa and Jim Lynn Washington Post

ATLANTA – The nation began its formal farewell to Jimmy Carter on Saturday, as the casket carrying the former president started its journey along the rural roads of south Georgia, where he spent much of his life, and onward to Atlanta, where his body will lie in public repose ahead of a state funeral in Washington next week.

The events marked the first of a multiday celebration of Carter, who died Dec. 29 at his home in Plains, the tiny town of his childhood and the launchpad for his storied political career. After a painful defeat in the 1980 election that ousted him from the White House, he returned there with wife Rosalynn and reinvented himself as global humanitarian and champion of democracy.

Residents of Plains and admirers from afar turned out to honor him Saturday morning. Carter’s casket emerged shortly after 10:20 a.m. from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, about 10 miles from his hometown, where his body had been held since his death Dec. 29 at age 100.

Under a crystal-clear blue sky, Carter’s casket, draped in an American flag, was escorted by current and former members of the late president’s Secret Service detail to a waiting hearse. It was a detail the late president had requested to honor those who had protected him and his family over the decades, and who were considered “lifelong friends,” according to memorial organizers.

Looking on were several members of the Carter family, including his children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, in their first public appearance since their father’s death.

Among those observing the ceremony were dozens of hospital employees. The small rural medical facility had treated Carter and his late wife, Rosalynn, several times over the years, and the couple were key to the hospital’s rebuilding when it was destroyed by a 2007 tornado.

“If one of them had to be hospitalized, they always wanted a second bed in the room so the other could stay, too,” said Carlyle Walton, CEO of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

In a pecan grove opposite the hospital, scores of people had gathered in the cold, craning their heads to catch a glimpse of the procession. Some solemnly held signs thanking Carter, while others waved small American flags. Some openly wept.

“I told them this is an important, historic moment. This is one of our own, who became president of the United States. And he was a very good man,” said Emily DeVane, who had brought her three children to see Carter’s casket as it passed through Americus.

Like many around town, DeVane had encountered the former president, who was a visible presence in the community. She recalled running into the couple at a restaurant in Plains about eight years ago.

“Here I was, a mom with three small kids, and they were so kind and gracious with us. They invited us to their church,” she recalled. “He was such a humble man. They were wonderful people, and did so much good. He was one of us before he became one for everyone.”

Many stood silent, watching the Carter motorcade pass. But as it inched out of Americus, some observers became more vocal.

“Goodbye, Jimmy!” someone shouted.

“We love you, Jimmy!” another yelled. “Thank you, Jimmy!”

The motorcade then slowly made its way along Highway 280, through Plains, where it passed an estimated 300 people lining both sides of the old country road.

“He was a genuine human being. And it’s nice to be able to sit here and honor him. He deserves much more than that,” said Tucker Gatier, 27, who was among the first to claim a spot early Saturday along the motorcade route in Plains.

Gatier, from Americus, sat with his wife, Megan, and their 5-year-old twin girls, who wore matching leopard-print coats. Like many, he’d also previously encountered Carter. “He was just another neighbor to people around here,” Gatier said. “I saw him at the Peanut Festival once.”

While the crowd included plenty of locals, some observers had made the journey from afar. Sarah Wollenweber traveled with her 17-year-old son, London, from Bloomington, Illinois, after he had begged his mother to take him to Carter’s hometown to honor his favorite president.

“This was a pilgrimage for him,” Wollenweber said.

London, who said he plans to study political science next year at the University of Illinois at Springfield, said it was an experience he felt he could not miss. “He was certainly our best former president,” London said.

At one point, the procession passed the longtime Carter home, a modest ranch house just off Main Street, where the 39th president and his wife moved after leaving Washington. Rosalynn, who died in 2023 at age 96, is buried on the grounds, and Carter will join her in the family cemetery in a private burial late Thursday.

A few minutes later, the hearse made its way past sweeping farmland to Carter’s boyhood home, where he lived until 1941, when he left for the Naval Academy. The site, which includes a modest wood cabin that has been restored as part of a national park, remains a working farm. Among its crops: peanuts, which were closely aligned with Carter’s political identity as a farmer turned governor and president.

A group of National Park Service rangers and other employees saluted as a historic farm bell rang 39 times in honor of the 39th president. The gesture was a nod to Carter’s Depression-era boyhood on the farm. Carter often spoke of how the passing of time there was measured not by clocks but by the clanging of the old farm bell.

The motorcade then turned north, toward other nearby small towns en route to Atlanta, where memorial events continued with a stop in front of the Georgia Capitol, where Carter served as a senator, in the mid-1960s, and governor from 1971 to 1975.

Several prominent state and local elected officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D), greeted the procession with a moment of silence. They and Georgia lawmakers then joined members of the Carter family and other dignitaries at the Carter Center, the home of his postpresidential work.

The hearse carrying Carter’s casket arrived at the center shortly before 4 p.m. Members of the Carter family walked behind the vehicle on foot. A military honor band played “Hail to the Chief” as the casket was unloaded and carried down the steps to the building for a private service which will include comments from Paige Alexander, chief executive officer of the Carter Center.

Carter’s body is scheduled to lie in public repose from Saturday night until early Tuesday, when the casket will be flown to Washington. His body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda ahead of a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

- – -

Rosza reported from Americus. Lynn reported from Plains.