Washington State women start quickly in 66-52 win over Oregon State

From staff reports

PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team closed the first quarter strongly to beat Oregon State 66-52 in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum .

The Cougars (9-7, 4-1) were sparked by Eleonora Villa’s eight first-quarter points to close the period on a 17-4 run. Villa finished with a team-high 19 points, and Tara Wallack added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Astera Tuhina and Alex Covill added 11 points apiece to make four Cougars in double figures.

The Beavers (7-9, 3-2) were held to 28% shooting from the field and made 2 of 18 3-point attempts.

WSU shot 40% from the field and made 9 of 28 3s.

The Cougars hit the road to play at Saint Mary’s on Thursday before hosting Gonzaga on Saturday.