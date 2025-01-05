Golden Globes recap: The kickoff to 2025 Hollywood awards season

Hiroyuki Sanada, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama award for “Shōgun,” poses in the media room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

The Golden Globes unofficially kicked off Hollywood awards season Sunday night, as comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the star-studded ceremony.

Three years after a massive boycott and untelevised ceremony, the stars were back on the red carpet and inside the Beverly Hilton hotel, while CBS aired the festivities live.

HBO series “Shogun” won big early, with Hiroyuki Sanada winning for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama and Tadanobu Asano earning Best Supporting Actor on TV. The show received four nominations in total.

“Emilia Perez” also took home two awards early, including best non-English-language film. Zoe Saldaña won her first Golden Globe – and first major award – for Best Supporting Actress in a Film. The movie led the show with 10 nominations, though some were in direct competition – Saldaña beat out co-star Selena Gomez.

Glaser, 40, was tapped as the host in August after her performance leading an epic Netflix roast of ex-NFL superstar Tom Brady in May. Despite her promise to get “canceled” before the show – and an almost required Diddy mention – most of Glaser’s jokes landed and were well received by the famous audience.

Two ceremonial awards were announced ahead of the show, as Viola Davis was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award. Those trophies were handed out at a gala on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin won a Globe for the second straight year, taking home Best Supporting Actor in a Film for his work in “A Real Pain” after winning for Lead Actor in a TV Drama in 2024 for “Succession.”

Jean Smart took home her second Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical for her work in “Hacks.” She also won Emmys for the same role in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Also following up on an Emmy win was Jessica Golding, who won Best Supporting Actress on TV for Netflix hit “Baby Reindeer.”

The awards for performances in a limited TV series went to Colin Farrell for the titular role in “The Penguin” and Jodie Foster for her work in “True Detective: Night Country.”

This year’s ceremony continued a comeback of sorts for the Golden Globes, after the entire show and organization faced significant criticism in 2021 and 2022 for a lack of diversity.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which previously ran the show, was rebranded into the Golden Globe Foundation, and Dick Clark Productions acquired all the assets and intellectual property of the show.

Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with A-listers, including Harrison Ford, Glen Powell and “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

One person who was not in attendance was “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza, who had been slated to present an award. Her husband, Jeff Baena, died by suicide on Friday night in Los Angeles.