Suspect in hit-and-run with Spokane County deputies arrested in Chewelah

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Chewelah, Washington, over the weekend who allegedly struck a patrol vehicle and attempted to run over a Spokane County deputy last Friday.

Justin Van Slyke, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail early Sunday morning on multiple felony charges, including assault, hit-and-run and a pair of charges for attempting to evade law enforcement, according to the county’s inmate log.

Van Slyke reportedly eluded Spokane County deputies in two separate police pursuits Friday in Spokane Valley, striking a patrol car and trying to run over a deputy in the process, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office notified its law enforcement partner in neighboring Stevens County on Friday that their suspect may be headed to the Chewelah area.

Van Slyke was picked up by Stevens County deputies, who exercised a search warrant at a Chewelah residence he was staying at, and then was transferred to a Spokane County deputy, according to a news release from the agency.