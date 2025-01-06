This day in history: EPA proposes stricter sulfur dioxide emission limits for Idaho mining company

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Environmental Protection Agency was proposing stringent new sulfur dioxide emission limits at the Bunker Hill Mining Co.’s smelter in Kellogg.

Officials said it may be “the only way the mining firm will be able to meet federal clean air standards required by federal law in 1977.”

On the other hand, the state of Idaho had recently adopted less-stringent clean-air standards, which had the support of Bunker Hill officials.

Which rules would go into effect? The answer was not yet certain, but federal officials indicated that the Idaho state regulations would have to be approved by the EPA.

The EPA had already said Bunker Hill violated the 24-hour limit of sulfur dioxide about 100 times per year, sometimes with triple the allowed limit.

From 1925: A private at Fort Wright was fatally electrocuted while repairing power lines in front of the post exchange.

He was atop a 35-foot pole when 2,300 volts passed through his body. He fell across the arms of the pole and remained there until rescuers were able to reach him.

He was 30 years old and had served honorably in World War I.