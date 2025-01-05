United Airlines accelerates plans to equip fleet with Musk’s Starlink for Wi-Fi

By Judith Kohler The Denver Post

United Airlines is speeding up its timeline for connecting its fleet to Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite network that provides high-speed internet around the globe.

The airline expects to begin testing Starlink in February with the first commercial flight anticipated in the spring on a United Embraer E-175 aircraft, used for regional flights. United plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet, about 200 planes, with the service by the end of 2025.

And United anticipates seeing its first Starlink-connected mainline aircraft take off before the end of the year.

When United Airlines announced the deal with Starlink in September, the company said it would start testing the system this year. The airline is accelerating its plan to install Starlink on its planes by the type of aircraft.

United plans to connect all of its roughly 1,000 airplanes to the service, which the company has said would make the agreement the largest that Starlink has with a commercial airline. United didn’t disclose the agreement’s financial terms.

“It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible,” Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, said in a statement.

Access will be free for customers signed up for MileagePlus, United’s loyalty program. The program is free.

Once United’s planes are connected to Starlink, passengers will be able to livestream TV shows and movies without a lag from buffering, according to the airline. Passengers will be able to shop online, play games, download and upload documents and edit files in real time.