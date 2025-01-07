Family of man shot and killed by police in Spokane Walmart file $50 million claim

The family of Kerry Jones-Hilburg, the 34-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in a Spokane Walmart on Dec. 3, 2023, has filed a legal claim against the city demanding $50 million in damages.

Jones-Hilburg was reportedly attempting to shoplift from the Walmart when he was confronted by two Spokane police officers and attempted to run. Body camera footage shows he was hit by a stun gun and knocked to the floor by one of the officers. Officers shot him after he allegedly reached for a gun in a shoulder holster.

Jones-Hilburg died at the scene. In October, the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined the officer who shot and killed him was justified in his actions.

Jones-Hilburg’s father and children are being represented by Rondi Thorp, David Turplesmith and Jodi Thorp. In their tort claim, a required step before filing a lawsuit, they allege that Spokane police officers negligently used excessive force when they shot and killed Jones-Hilburg and failed to de-escalate the situation.

SPD declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.