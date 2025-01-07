Key matchup: Junior guard Kjay Bradley Jr. has been bright spot for Toreros

San Diego scored at least 70 points in two of its first three games, but just three times in the last 13.

Two of those were last week when the Toreros beat Pacific 75-65 and lost to Santa Clara by one despite scoring a season-high 80 points.

By contrast, Gonzaga was held to 62 points by UCLA and scored at least 71 points in every other game.

The Toreros have only one player in double figures, Kjay Bradley Jr., and two more that are close. GU has four averaging in double digits and two more knocking on the door.

Bradley, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior guard averaging 15.4 points, obviously has been USD’s most dependable scorer and Gonzaga’s primary defensive concern for Wednesday’s West Coast Conference matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The transfer from San Diego Community College – where his career high was 41 points – made an immediate impact with 24 points against Rider and 28 vs. Boston University in San Diego’s first two games.

Bradley has been in a stretch with one productive game followed by one off night. He scored 20 against Grand Canyon, but 10 in the next game against Pacific. He scored 23 against Santa Clara but nine against Oregon State on Saturday.

Bradley has used his midrange and ability to operate in the lane to make 53.2% on shots inside the arc, but he’s just 28.6% on 3-pointers. He leads the team in 3-pointers made (20), assists (61), steals (30), minutes (27.9 per game), turnovers (56) and free throws made (38) and attempted (55).

GU senior guard Nolan Hickman will probably draw the starting assignment on Bradley, whose dad, Kevin, played at Utah. Point guard Ryan Nembhard is another option. Bradley can expect to see different defenders if Gonzaga opts to switch on screens.