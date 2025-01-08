Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Ben Gregg’s impact as a starter, Michael Ajayi’s resurgence and a GU-WSU preview

From staff reports

The Gonzaga basketball team seems to be hitting its stride – just in time for Saturday’s clash against Washington State.

GU just needs to avoid a letdown on Wednesday against San Diego.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox talk about Ben Gregg’s energy as a starter and Michael Ajayi’s energy off the bench, and how both could factor big in Saturday’s game against the Cougars.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.