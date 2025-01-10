550 flights through DFW, Love Field canceled Friday after winter storm

Sasha Richie, The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — More than 550 flights departing or heading for DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled as of 9:20 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware. An additional 100+ are delayed.

The cancellations are the result of the winter storm that swept through North Texas Thursday, leaving snow and icy roads in its wake. More than 1,800 flights through D-FW’s airports were canceled Thursday, while others were delayed or diverted.

Many of Thursday’s stranded flyers were rebooked onto flights Friday or Saturday, as airlines scramble to rework flight schedules to accommodate them. It was a quiet, but chaotic scene at DFW and Love Field on Thursday.

More than 300 of the flights canceled Friday are carried by American Airlines; nearly 800 of Thursday’s were as well. The Fort Worth-based airline issued a travel notice earlier in the week that goes through Sunday, allowing travelers to weigh their options, be it rescheduling or canceling their trips.

In a statement Thursday evening, a representative for the airline explained that, contrary to online rumors, the airline and DFW had plenty of deicing materials. However, the solution American, and other airlines, uses to deice its planes is greatly reduced in effectiveness during freezing rain and sleet conditions, as were present Thursday. This left flights unable to depart from DFW.

However, crews at both DFW and Love Field worked overnight to continue treating runways and other airport property with deicer, according to representatives. A notice from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates that DFW is still deicing.

Though the worst of the winter storm has largely moved on from North Texas, it is now traveling over the eastern part of the U.S., promising to continue impacting travel. For example, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the country, is currently under a ground stop effecting the whole country, meaning flights bounds for Atlanta have been held.