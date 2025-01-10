Jake Holtz, Garrett Long score 27 points apiece to lead Whitworth over Willamette 88-65

From staff reports

Whitworth opened on a big scoring run en route to a 88-65 rout of Willamette in Northwest Conference play on Friday at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Jake Holtz and Garrett Long scored 27 points apiece for the Pirates (11-1, 2-1), who scored 15 unanswered points after going down 2-0.

Whitworth shot 55% from the field and held Willlamette (6-5, 0-3) to 36%.

Whitworth women

Whitworth 65, Willamette 49: Mya Bair (Kettle Falls) scored eight points with 13 rebounds and four steals to lead the Pirates (5-7, 2-1) past the Bearcats (5-7, 2-1) in an NWC game at Whitworth Fieldhouse.