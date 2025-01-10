Spokane Chiefs fall in Everett, lose ground to first-place Silvertips

EVERETT – The Spokane Chiefs scored twice in the span of 32 seconds at the start of the season period – but not again – and the Everett Silvertips extended their U.S. Division lead in the Western Hockey League with a 4-2 win at Angel of the Winds Arena on Friday.

Everett (29-5-3-2) moves 11 points ahead of the second-place Chiefs (26-14-0-0). The teams have four more meetings this season.

The game had plenty of firepower, with high ranking prospects Berkly Catton and Andrew Cristall for the Chiefs and Landon DuPont for Everett in the lineup – but only DuPont made the scoresheet with his first period goal – his 11th of the season.

Mathis Preston put the Chiefs on the board with his 13th goal of the campaign off a cross-ice pass from Chase Harrington just 2:43 into the second period. Cohen Harris gave the visitors the lead a half-minute later, banging in a rebound off the end boards on a shot by Saige Weinstein from the point.

But Everett responded with a pair of rapid-fire goals as Nolan Chastko and Dominik Rymon scored 42 seconds apart in the latter stages of the second.

Everett added an empty net insurance goal with one minute left on Zackary Shantz’s 10th of the season.

The Chiefs outshot Everett 45-31 and went 0 for 8 on the power play. Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 27 saves.

Cristall made his Chiefs’ debut on Friday night after coming to the team via trade earlier this week and Catton returned to action for Spokane after playing for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Spokane continues its three-game road trip on Saturday in Wenatchee before heading to Kelowna on Jan. 15.