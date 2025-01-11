Ben Nyquist hits winner at the buzzer as Whitworth beats Lewis & Clark 76-75 in overtime

From staff reports

The Whitworth men’s basketball team was saved at the buzzer.

Ben Nyquist hit the winner as time expired in overtime as the Pirates beat Lewis & Clark 76-75 in a Northwest Conference game Saturday at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (12-1, 3-1 NWC) lost the lead with 8 seconds left after Griffin Datcher IV went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.

Whitworth’s Garrett Long drove inside for a go-ahead layup and missed, but Nyquist grabbed the rebound for the putback winner.

There were 12 lead changes and 10 ties .

Sebastian DePrez hit a jumper with 20 seconds left in regulation for the Pioneers (6-7, 2-2) to force overtime.

Long led the Pirates with 16 points, Stephen Behil added 14 and Diego Jaques had 10.

Whitworth women

Whitworth 69, Lewis & Clark 59: Ashlyn Peterson scored 24 points to lead the Pirates (6-7, 3-1 NWC) past the Pioneers (2-10, 0-4) at Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Whitworth has won three of its past four games after ending nonconference play on a five-game losing streak.