Buzzer breakdown: Dusty Stromer delivers quality minutes off the bench in Gonzaga’s 88-75 win over WSU

Here are three instant observations from Gonzaga’s 88-75 West Coast Conference win over Washington State on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Point forwards

Gonzaga’s bigs had another strong game putting up big points, but the foursome also contributed in the assist column.

Graham Ike, Ben Gregg, Braden Huff and Michael Ajayi combined for 11 assists. Gregg matched his career high with five assists and Ike added three.

Ike scored 21 points, Gregg added 11 and Huff chipped in 10 for a combined 42 points.

Stromer delivers in first half

Gonzaga’s bench has been a strength all season, but it was outplayed by WSU’s reserves in the opening half. It would have been quite a bit worse if not for sophomore wing Dusty Stromer, who came up with eight points, including a 3-pointer late that gave GU a 38-37 lead, in 14 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 Stromer also had two steals and two blocks, battling inside against 6-11 Dane Erikstrup. Ajayi ( 9 minutes) and Huff (4 minutes) didn’t attempt a shot in the first half.

WSU, led by ND Okafor’s seven points, had a 15-8 edge in bench points at halftime. Huff scored 10 points in the second half, but the Cougars had a 19-18 advantage at the final buzzer.

Second-half surge

Gonzaga’s 48-point second half was one of its best 20 minutes of the season.

The Zags were shooting 70.8% with about 5 minutes remaining before finishing the half at 67.9%. They made 5 of 9 3-point attempts. They led by as many as 23 points after taking a 40-37 edge into halftime.

Gonzaga piled up 13 assists with seven turnovers, a couple in the closing minutes.