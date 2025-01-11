The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern Fox 28

9 a.m.: Nebraska at Purdue Big Ten

11 a.m.: Washington at Michigan Big Ten

1 p.m.: Oregon at Penn State Big Ten

2 p.m.: Alabama-Birmingham at Florida Atlantic FS1

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Maryland Big Ten

4 p.m.: American at Loyola Maryland CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: George Mason at Rhode Island CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Texas at South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Clemson KSKN

11 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at VCU CBS Sports

Noon: N.C. State at Stanford ESPN

Noon: Richmond at Davidson ESPNU

1 p.m.: UNLV at New Mexico CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma ESPN2

5 p.m.: Penn State at USC Big Ten

Football, NFL playoffs

10 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo CBS

1:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia Fox 28

5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Bahamas Golf Classic (first round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) NBC

3 p.m.: PGA: Sony Open (final round) Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Seattle at Detroit NHL

Tennis, Grand Slam

6 a.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

8 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Volleyball, club women

3 p.m.: PVF: Omaha at Grand Rapids FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL playoffs (Wild-Card)

9:30 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

1:15 p.m.: Green Bay at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change