Bodies of missing hunters located at Sprague Lake in Adams County

From staff reports

The remains of two hunters who were reported missing Saturday were located that evening at Sprague Lake in Adams County, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Rock Dwayne Bass, 61, and Gary Thomas Myers, 69, left to duck hunt at 5 a.m. Saturday and were expected to return 12 hours later, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Following search and rescue efforts, the men were found dead about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Sprague Lake near Sprague, Washington.

Spokane Search and Rescue and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the search Saturday night, using “ground, air, and water resources,” according to the Facebook post.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.