A Grip on Sports: The NFL’s mostly boring wild card weekend ends with a matchup that bores into our memories

A GRIP ON SPORTS • When you get to be a certain age, and have been a sports fan for more than a few decades, déjà vu isn’t just an occasional visitor. It’s more of an uninvited relative who refuses to go back home.

• Do you recognize this number: 8675309? Then you may be old enough to recognize this series of digits: 23-20; 14-10; 24-13; and 14-7.

The first one should make you think of Jenny, and not the Jenny that Forrest Gump loved. The latter ones?

You have to be a fan of a certain Los Angeles-based pro football team to understand the pain that accompanies them. And of a certain – read, ancient – age. After all, they are all scores of Rams loses in the NFL playoffs. All against the Minnesota Vikings. And all before Tommy Tutone decided to plant a phone-number-based earworm in the American zeitgeist.

The déjà vu part may just happen today around 8 p.m. Though, actually, it already has kicked in for this one-time Ram fan.

You never forget your first, do you? Your first NFL team you rooted for takes root in you subconscious somewhere and stays there, even if you move thousands of miles away and change allegiances to the team of your children’s youth. When the Rams, the team of Roman Gabriel, Deacon Jones and a young Vince Grippi, do well, those old feelings come bubbling up. And often times over the recent years made us want to retch, mainly because they occurred as Aaron Donald and friends destroyed another under-talented Seahawk offensive line.

But today, when L.A. plays the final game of Wild Card Weekend – all uppercase because that’s what the NFL wants – I’m pretty sure retching will be in the cards.

After all, the Vikings are on the field too.

Let me take you back to November, 1969. It was a simpler time. Cars belched and only Ralph Nader cared. People drew peace symbols, wore tie-dyed shirts and sported puka-shell necklaces. George Allen’s Rams were older than Methuselah and about as mobile. To move on in the NFC playoffs, they were faced with playing the Vikings in Minnesota, where it was cold and snowy. Always. They were not up to the task. The 23-20 loss set a tone.

Even as Chuck Knox – remember him, Seahawk fans? – took over, Bud Grant’s Vikings stood in the way. In 1974 and 1976, the Rams also traveled to Minneapolis and saw their season end in a flurry of, well, flurries. And turnovers and missed field goals and whatever else you can think of. They couldn’t win in the snow and cold. They were snakebit, if the snake was named Carl Eller or Fran Tarkenton or Alan Page.

But 1977 was going to be different. The Rams were better. Knox built his best Ground Chuck version yet, featuring Lawrence McCutchen and a defense that was a perfect mix of young and old. Won the NFC West with a 10-4 record. Were 7-0 in their venerable – even then – home, the Coliseum. And were going to finally host Minnesota in their first-round game. The losing streak would end.

The Vikes would be crushed under the weight of the Rams’ rushing attack, third-best in the league.

Except … yes, there was always an “except” for the L.A. Rams back then. This time it was Mother Nature who changed the season’s trajectory. She sent monsoon rains into the Basin. The rain fell and fell and fell. The Coliseum turned into a mud-pit that only Dewey Oxburger could love.

The Rams, used to perfect conditions, continually stalled in the red zone. Pat Haden, a quarterback whose biggest weakness was his size, had trouble throwing the wet ball – to his guys anyway. He tossed three interceptions, the Vikings took advantage and won 14-7. Once more, failure.

Which brings us to Monday night. The Rams won the NFC West. Again. Minnesota is the first playoff opponent. Again. And Mother Nature has intervened. Again. Instead of a flood, it is fires. Awful, awful fires. The NFL made the right choice to move the game. It will be in Glendale, Arizona (5 p.m., ABC). No home-field advantage.

Pardon me if I expect the Vikings to win. After all, it’s not just déjà vu, it is a tradition.

• After the mud-bowl loss, Knox abandoned ship. Signed on in Buffalo, where the weather in December was an advantage, not a curse. Ultimately, turned the Bills around. He was replaced by L.A. defensive coordinator Ray Malavasi, who did two things in his brief tenure as Rams head coach. He took the Rams to the Super Bowl in his first season, defeating the Vikings 34-10 in the process, and, a couple years later, fell asleep while on hold for his weekly radio show. Robert W. Morgan’s ensuing one-sided interview – he would ask questions, such as “what do you think of the Rams’ offense?” and the only answers were Malavasi’s loud snores – made Malavasi a laughing stock and ultimately contributed to his dismissal. Until later …