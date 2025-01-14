82-year-old man identified in fatal Newport house fire

A person who died in a Newport, Washington, house fire last week was identified as 82-year-old James P. Morrison, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Morrison’s death is pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue responded to the fire shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 6 at 327662 U.S. Highway 2 just outside Diamond Lake, according to a news release last week from the fire agency.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searched the home, finding Morrison’s body near where investigators believed the fire started.

Fire crews stopped the fire from consuming the residence.

Fire Chief Shane Stocking said Tuesday he’s certain what caused the fire but is waiting to receive the medical examiner’s report before releasing the cause.