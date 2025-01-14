The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
82-year-old man identified in fatal Newport house fire

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, on U.S. Highway 2 between Diamond Lake and Newport. Firefighters found one person dead in the home. (Courtesy of South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A person who died in a Newport, Washington, house fire last week was identified as 82-year-old James P. Morrison, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and manner of Morrison’s death is pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue responded to the fire shortly after 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 6 at 327662 U.S. Highway 2 just outside Diamond Lake, according to a news release last week from the fire agency.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searched the home, finding Morrison’s body near where investigators believed the fire started.

Fire crews stopped the fire from consuming the residence.

Fire Chief Shane Stocking said Tuesday he’s certain what caused the fire but is waiting to receive the medical examiner’s report before releasing the cause.