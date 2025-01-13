Starbucks limits use of cafes, bathrooms to paying customers

By Daniela Sirtori Bloomberg News

Starbucks Corp. reversed a policy allowing anyone, even those who hadn’t purchased anything, to use its cafes, patios and restrooms.

The company issued a new code of conduct as part of its plan to make stores more welcoming and win back consumers, Starbucks said in an emailed statement.

Implementing such a code “is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,” Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said.

The code, which includes provisions barring panhandling and disruptive behavior and will go into effect starting Jan. 27, will be displayed in locations.

Baristas will be trained on how to enforce the guidelines and can ask those who violate the rules to leave, Starbucks said. Previously, they weren’t allowed to. If needed, workers can seek help from local law enforcement.

Customers may use the restroom or connect to the wifi before approaching the counter to make a purchase, according to the company.

The new rules represent a pivot from a policy set in 2018 that allowed anyone to linger in cafes. That policy followed an incident in Philadelphia in which a manager called the police on two Black men who were waiting in a store without ordering.

The new code of conduct was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Starbucks shares rose 1.4% to $93.51 on Monday. The stock has advanced 2.5% this month, outpacing the S&P 500 Index.

Free refills

Additionally, the Seattle-based company is reintroducing ceramic mugs and expanding its free refills policy.

Starbucks will offer refills to non-rewards members as long as the original order is made in a reusable clean cup or the ceramic or glass mugs, according to a memo sent to workers.

The policy applies to hot and iced brewed coffee. The same rules will apply to rewards members, who previously were the only ones who could get free refills.

The company will host sessions that will last as long as three hours to train baristas on new service standards and operational expectations, according to a letter to workers from Sara Trilling, the chain’s president of North America.

The company also promised to bring back the sugar and milk bar after taking it away during the pandemic.