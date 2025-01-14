Ukraine strikes Russian energy, military facilities overnight

Bloomberg News

Swarms of Ukrainian drones attacked energy and military facilities across central Russia and the Volga region overnight, according to a Ukrainian Security Service official.

Drones targeted two chemical plants in the Tula and Bryansk regions, hit an ammunition warehouse at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region and set Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov oil refinery on fire, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. space agency’s FIRMS global fire-tracking system on Tuesday morning also showed two new signs of heat outside an oil facility in Saratov and at an industrial facility near Engels.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine launched six ATACMS missiles overnight at the Bryansk region, but that all of them were downed by air defenses. The ministry also said that 146 Ukrainian drones had been shot down outside the conflict zone over the last day.

Since the start of 2024, Ukrainian drones have attacked Russian crude refineries in a bid to reduce supplies of the fuel to the army and to slash Moscow’s revenue from exports of petroleum products. In the past several months, Ukrainian forces have also targeted fuel depots and industrial plants thought to be supplying the Kremlin’s forces.

The repeated attacks have put pressure on Russian refinery runs, which as of early January fell to their lowest in nearly two months.

Russian forces have attacked energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine multiple times since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022, causing power outages across the country.

Russia’s regional authorities confirmed attacks took place overnight on industrial facilities, but did not name them.

“Industrial plants in Saratov and Engels have been damaged as a result of the attack,” Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said on social media, adding that the strike on the Saratov facility resulted in a fire.

The Saratov refinery has an installed capacity of 7 million tons a year, or around 140,000 barrels a day, and supplies gasoline and diesel mostly to the domestic market. Rosneft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike or the refinery’s operations.

The facility was last attacked by Ukrainian drones in November, according to a person familiar with the operation undertaken by the intelligence unit of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

A fire also broke out at an unnamed facility in Kazan after a drone attack, Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Russia’s Tatarstan region, said in his Telegram account. Regional media Tatar-inform in a Telegram video provided the address of the damaged site, which coincides with the address of a liquefied-gas storage facility operated by a regional unit of Gazprom PJSC.

The Gazprom unit and the press service of Gazprom Group did not immediately respond to an emailed request for a comment.

Separately, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces said on Telegram that 58 drones were shot down overnight, including in the Kyiv region.