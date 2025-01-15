Ferguson takes oath of office, calls for streamlined government and bipartisanship in inaugural address

With his wife Colleen at his side, and two children, Jack and Katie, not in photo, Bob Ferguson is sworn in as Washington state’s 24th governor on Wednesday at the Capitol in Olympia. (Karen Ducey/Seattle Times)

Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson will be working with a Legislature dominated by his own party, but as he was sworn in Wednesday as Washington’s governor, Ferguson promised to work with Republicans in a bipartisan fashion.

“I’m in politics because I believe in the power of government to improve people’s lives. At the same time, we must recognize government does not always meet that promise,” Ferguson said during his inaugural address. “So let me be clear: I’m not here to defend government. I’m here to reform it.”

The speech cited a desire to work in a bipartisan manner and frequently referenced former Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who Ferguson called “one of the greatest Washingtonians who ever lived.”

As a young lawmaker, Evans launched his bid for governor in 1963, with Ferguson’s parents among his first volunteers.

“Mom and Dad hosted one of the very first coffees for Dan Evans at our home,” Ferguson said. “We still have my dad’s handwritten notes with the guest list. They were the type of grassroots supporters who help send people like us into public office.”

Ferguson was elected governor in November following three terms as Washington’s attorney general and nine years on the King County Council. A Seattle native, Ferguson is a graduate of the University of Washington and the New York University Law School.

During his inaugural address, Ferguson stated a desire to work with Republican lawmakers on a wide array of issues, including on a $100 million grant program for local law enforcement agencies to hire more officers and securing a tax rebate for farmers initially promised in the Climate Commitment Act.

“Let us have a bias toward action. Let us listen to one another, without consideration for party, so that the strongest argument prevails,” Ferguson said. “That is how we do our best work.”

The desire to work with Republicans drew widespread applause from the party’s lawmakers in the chamber, as Ferguson enters office with strong majorities in both legislative chambers.

His inauguration, though, comes as Republicans are set to hold governing trifectas on the national level.

As former President Donald Trump prepares to retake office Monday, Ferguson said his administration “will work with President Trump where we can. We will stand up to him when we must. That most certainly includes protecting Washingtonians’ reproductive freedom.”

While he will sign a wide array of legislation in the coming months, Ferguson also outlined his first official acts in office.

In an executive order, Ferguson directed the Department of Health to convene a roundtable of medical providers, experts and lawmakers to “recommend strategies for protecting reproductive freedom.”

“I’m proud of the robust legal protections we have in Washington state, including the nation’s strongest health data privacy law – but I am confident there is even more we can do,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also directed state agencies to “review all regulations that impact housing, permitting and construction,” and identify provisions that can either be streamlined or eliminated.

Ferguson recently directed the housing task force in his transition team – led by Lt. Governor Denny Heck – to examine how to increase Washington’s housing supply. According to Ferguson, Heck presented him a 42-page report with 20 recommendations on how to build more housing. Ferguson said that adopting the recommendations is one his “top priorities” in office.

Many of the suggestions, Ferguson said, “reflect ongoing legislative efforts to expand transit-oriented development, protect vulnerable renters and small landlords, and give local governments tools and incentives to improve housing supply and affordability.”

During his speech, Ferguson outlined his desire to streamline Washington’s permitting process, which also drew Republican support. Under the executive order, Ferguson directed state agencies to “cut down their permit and license processing times.”

Ferguson also said he will announce additional reforms in the coming weeks.

“This is just a start to our important work – recognizing the urgency of making government more efficient, responsive, and centered on the people,” Ferguson said. “That is the commitment I am bringing to this office, rooted in my values – and the lessons from our shared history.”

As he enters office, Ferguson inherits a budget deficit that is estimated at around $12 billion. He said his approach will be to prioritize state spending.

“We cannot simply assume that government’s role is to do everything it has always done, while continuing to add new programs and responsibilities every year,” Ferguson said. “That’s not smart. And that’s not sustainable.”

Days after Ferguson proposed $4 billion in budget cuts, the governor said, “we should have an open and honest dialogue about how we arrived” at the budget deficit and “what lessons we must learn.”

“Let us work together to ensure that we correct some of the actions that brought us here,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he would veto legislation that delays spending far into the future, which he said violates “the spirit of Washington’s requirement that state budgets be balanced over a four-year period.” The governor also vowed not to sign budgets that require “unrealistic revenue growth to balance.”