Grammy Week events being trimmed back in wake of Los Angeles fires

By George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO – The Grammy Awards and its annual MusiCares fundraising concert will go on as scheduled Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but many of the annual Grammy Week events in the fire-wracked city are being canceled. The announcement of the trimmed-back schedule was made Wednesday morning by the Recording Academy, under whose auspices the Grammys are presented.

The Grammy telecast is being reframed by the academy with a “renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” according to the announcement.

The events that will take place as scheduled include : the Jan. 31 MusiCares concert honoring the band the Grateful Dead; the Feb. 1 Special Merit Awards and nominees reception; the Feb. 1 pre-Grammy concert and party co-hosted annually by music mogul Clive Davis and the Recording Academy; and the Feb. 2 Grammy Awards. All of the events are being repurposed to help raise funds for wildfire relief in the greater Los Angeles area.

“We understand how devastating this past week has been on this city and its people,” Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

“This is our home, it’s home to thousands of music professionals, and many of us have been negatively impacted. So after thoughtful consideration, and multiple assurances from state and local elected leaders, public safety agencies, and with support from our incredible artist community, we have decided to go ahead with the Grammy telecast and some select events. Grammy Week 2025 will not just be about honoring music, it will be about using the power of music to help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.”

The academy’s decision to trim back its festivities follows recent announcements by Billboard magazine and major record companies that they were canceling their annual pre-Grammy events and Grammy night after-parties.

The announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees has been pushed back several times this past week because of the still-ongoing Los Angeles fires.

The Recording Academy has yet to announce any of the performers for either this next week’s Grammy telecast or the MusiCares concert, which last year honored Jon Bon Jovi with a lineup that included Bruce Springsteen, Melissa Etheridge, Sammy Hagar, Shania Twain, the War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and others.

In the four decades since its inception, MusiCares has raised more than $100 million to provide assistance to musicians and other music-industry workers facing financial, medical and personal hardships, including addiction recovery and disaster relief.

MusicCares last week launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals last week. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have this far raised and pledged more than $2 million in emergency aid to members of the music community affected by the wildfires. Online donations can be made to donor.musicares.org/page/lafirerelief.