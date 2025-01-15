This day in history: Kellogg school contaminated with lead shut down; widow of railroad tycoon declared sane

Anna Corbin, widow of railroad tycoon D.C. Corbin, was declared sane in Superior Court, which meant that she retained control of her considerable estate, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Jan. 15, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The Kellogg school board voted to close the Silver King Elementary School “because of lead poisoning danger to children.”

The director of a lead contamination study called it “a good step and a prudent step.” Measurement around the school showed a monthly average of 34.2 micrograms. The recommended limit was 2 micrograms.

The school was within a half-mile of the Bunker Hill smelter. Students would be bused to other schools.

Earlier, school officials had “frequently hosed down” the Silver King playground in an attempt to wash away any lead particles.

From 1925: Anna Corbin, widow of railroad tycoon D.C. Corbin, was declared sane in Superior Court, which meant that she retained control of her considerable estate.

This was quite a turnaround in her fortunes. Years earlier, she had been committed to Medical Lake hospital after she admitted that she tried to burn down her own mansion.

Now, however, a physician testified that she had “fully recovered” from her mental depression. She had been paroled from the hospital several months earlier.

A Spokane Chronicle reporter said that “she appeared to be much relieved from the nervous strain that was apparent in her last appearance in Superior Court.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

2009: Chesley Sullenberger lands U.S. Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in NYC. All passengers and crew members survive in what becomes known as the “Miracle on the Hudson”